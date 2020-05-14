செய்திகள்

சென்னையில் காற்று மாசு குறைந்தது

Radhika SR | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

சென்னையில் காற்று மாசு வழக்கத்தை விட 35% குறைந்திருப்பதாக மத்திய மாசுக்கட்டுப்பாட்டு வாரியம்  தகவல்.

கடந்த பிப்ரவரி 22 முதல் மார்ச் 21 வரையிலும், தொடர்ந்து மார்ச் 22 முதல் ஏப்ரல் 22 வரையிலும் கணக்கிடப்பட்ட அளவுகளின் படி நைட்ரஜன் டை ஆக்ஸைடு மற்றும் கார்பன் மோனாக்ஸைடு போன்ற வாயுக்களின் அளவு 5 முதல் 43% வரை குறைந்துள்ளதாக  தகவல்.

 ஊரடங்கு காரணமாக வாகன இயக்கமும், தொழிற்சாலைகள் இயங்காமல் இருந்ததும் காற்று மாசு குறைவுக்கு காரணம் எனவும் மாசு கட்டுப்பாட்டு வாரிய அதிகாரி தகவல்.

