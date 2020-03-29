செய்திகள்

முகக்கவசம் மற்றும் ஜவுளித்துறை  அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்களின்  மூலப்பொருள் கிடைப்பதில் கடினம்

L N Revathy கோயம்புத்தூர் | மார்ச் 27 | Updated on March 29, 2020 Published on March 29, 2020

மூலப்பொருட்களை இறக்குமதி மற்றும் இடம்பெயர்த்தலில் நடைமுறை சிக்கல்

கோவிட் -19 தொற்றுநோயின் பரவலைக் கட்டுப்படுத்த மாவட்ட எல்லைகள் மூடப்பட்டிருப்பதால், துணி மற்றும் ஜவுளித்துறையில் மிகுந்த சிரமத்திற்கு ஆளாகியுள்ளனர்.

அரசாங்கம்  21 நாள் முடக்கத்தின் போது கிடைக்க  வேண்டிய அத்தியாவசியப் பொருட்களின் பட்டியலை தெளிவாகக் கொண்டு வந்தது.  ஆனால், அப்பொருட்களை கொண்டு செல்லுவதில்  ஏற்படும் தாமதம் இந்தத் தொழிலை வெகுவாக பாதிக்கிறது என்று அத்துறையை  சேர்ந்த ஒரு மூத்த தொழிலதிபர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் சோதனைச் சாவடிகளில்லுள்ள பணியாளர்களுக்கு  போதுமான தகவல்கள் தெரியவில்லை என்றும் ‌ கூறியுள்ளார்.

மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம் இப்பிரச்சினையை தீர்க்க வேண்டுமென்றும் மூலப்பொருட்களை கொண்டு செல்லும் போது ஏற்படும் சவால்களையும்  தீர்க்க வேண்டுமென்றும்  கூறினார்.

மருத்துவம் சார்ந்த பணியாளர்கள்க்கு  அதிக பாதுகாப்பு கொடுக்க கூடிய கவச உடையை தயாரிக்கும் பணியில் உள்ளோம்.  இன்றைய காலகட்டத்தில் அதனுடைய தேவை அதிகமாக உள்ளது. மேலும் இது இறக்குமதியை சார்ந்த தயாரிப்பாகும். இந்த பொருட்கள் சீனா, தைவான், ஐரோப்பா  போன்ற நாடுகளிலிருந்துஇறக்குமதி செய்யப்படுகின்றன. சீனாவில் தொற்று நோய் பரவியபோது பிரச்சனை ஆரம்பித்தது.

இப்பொழுது சீனா தனது பொருட்களை இங்கு அனுப்பியப் பிறகு அதை பயன்படுத்த  பல பிரச்சினையை எதிர்க்கொள்கிறோம். எந்த ஒருங்கிணைப்பும் இல்லை, என்கிறார் SK சுந்தரராமன், நிர்வாக இயக்குனர், சுரேஷ் டெக்ஸ்யார்ன்.

 டெல்லியிலிருந்து இந்த பொருட்கள் வருவதால் நிறைய சோதனை சாவடிகள் உள்ளன. இதனால் பிரச்சினைகள் அதிகமாக உள்ளன.  இந்த பொருட்கள்  தேவையான நேரத்திற்கு வராமல் இருப்பதனால் அதன்  பயன்பாடு இல்லாமல் போகிறது.

90 சதவீத பற்றாக்குறை நிலவும் இந்த நேரத்தில் மாவட்ட நிர்வாகமும் மாநில அரசும் உதவ வேண்டும் என்றார்.

இந்த பொருட்களை கொண்டு வரும் பொழுது பாதுகாப்பு வீரர்கள், பாதுகாப்பாக வந்தால் பிரச்சனை ஓரளவுக்கு சமாளிக்க முடியும் என்று கூறியுள்ளார்.

முகக்கவச பற்றாக்குறை

தற்போதைய நிலையில் முகக்கவசங்களின்  தேவைகள் அதிகமாக  உள்ளதால் மேலும் பல நிறுவனங்கள் இத்துறையை  தேர்ந்தெடுத்துள்ளனர். தொழில் நன்றாக  இருந்தாலும் நடமாட்ட முடக்கம் தொழில் செய்வதற்கு  எளிதாக இல்லை.

எபக்ஸ் நிறுவனர் விமல்ராஜ் தொடக்கத்தில் நெய்யப்படாத பைகளை தயாரித்து வந்தார். பைகளை தடை செய்த பொழுது வாங்கிய  இயந்திரங்களை வீணாக்காமல் சில மாற்றங்கள் செய்து இப்பொழுது முகக் கவசம் செய்வதில் ஈடுபட்டு வருகிறேன்  என்று அவர் பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் கூறினார். முகக்கவசம்  உருவாக்குவதில் நடுத்தர அடுக்காக உருகும் துணி  கிடைப்பதில் பெரிய சிக்கல்கள் உள்ளன.

இந்த மூலப்பொருள் ஒரு கிலோ ரூபாய் 250-யிலிருந்து, தற்பொழுது  சுமார் ரூபாய் 2,500 வரை விற்கப்படுகிறது. காரணம் இது ஒரு அத்தியாவசிய பொருளாக இல்லை.  இதேபோல் கவசம் முகத்தில் இறுக்கமாக இருக்க உதவும் எலாஸ்டிக் நிலையும் உள்ளது என்று அவர் கவலை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்

