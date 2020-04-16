செய்திகள்

வெளவால்கள் மூலம் கொரோனா பரவுமா?

Radhika SR | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

வெளவால்களுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று இருப்பது உண்மை தான் என அறிவியலாளர்கள் கருத்து

ஆனால், அது, தற்போது, மனிதர்களுக்கு இடையே பரவி வரும், கொரோனோ கிருமியை காட்டிலும், முற்றிலும் மாறுபாடானது என்றும் அறிவியலாளர்கள் விளக்கம் அளிக்கின்றனர்.

மனிதர்களிடையே பரவும் கொரோனா வைரசான SARS-CoV-2, வௌவால்களில் கண்டறியப்படவில்லை என புனேவில் உள்ள தேசிய வைரால்ஜி நிறுவனம் தகவல்.

கேரளாவில் நிபா வைரஸ் பரவிய காலக்கட்டத்தில், அவை வௌவால்களில் இருந்து மனிதனுக்கு பரவியதாக தகவல் வெளியானது.

அதனால் பலர் வௌவால்களை தொடர்ந்து கொன்றுவந்ததாகவும் கூறப்படுகிறது.

மனிதர்களுக்கு பரவும் கொரோனா வைரஸ், விலங்குகளிடம் இருந்து வந்தததற்கு சாத்தியக்கூறுகள் இருந்தாலும், வௌவால்களில் இருந்து மனிதனுக்கு கொரோனா பரவியது உறுதிப்படுத்தப்படவில்லை.

கொரோனா பரவல் குறித்து இந்திய மருத்துவ ஆராய்ச்சி நிறுவனம் தொடர்ந்து ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு வருகிறது.

