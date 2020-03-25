பங்குச்சந்தை

செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தை ஏற்றம்

March 25, 2020

இந்திய பங்குச்சந்தை உலகச் சந்தையின் போக்கை பின்பற்றி இன்று சிறிய முன்னற்றம் கண்டது

சென்செக்ஸ், நிஃப்டி 2% க்கு மேல் உயர்தது; இன்போசிஸ் பங்குகள் அதிக லாபத்தை ஈட்டியது.

கொரோனா தொற்றுநோயால் பொருளாதாரம் பாதிப்பு அடைந்துள்ள நிலையில்

உலக நாடுகள் கண்டிப்பாக அதை ஈடு செய்யும் வகையில் நடவடிக்கைகள் எடுக்கும் என்று முதலீட்டாளர்கள் நம்புவதால், சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் நிஃப்டி ஆகியவை செவ்வாயன்று உலகளாவிய சந்தைகளுக்கேற்ப ஒரு நல்ல நம்பிக்கையுடன் ஏறின.

மும்பை பங்குச் சந்தையின் சென்செக்ஸ் 692.79 புள்ளிகள் அல்லது 2.67 சதவீதம் உயர்ந்து 26,674.03 ஆக உயர்ந்தது. சென்செக்ஸ் அதிக நிலையற்ற வர்த்தகத்தால் அதிகபட்சமாக 27,462.87 புள்ளிகளையும், குறைந்தபட்சமாக 25,638.90 புள்ளிகளையும் தொட்டது.

சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் நிஃப்டி திங்களன்று வரலாற்றில் மிக மோசமான ஒரு நாள் வீழ்ச்சியாக 13 சதவீதம் சரிவை சந்தித்தது.

பெடரல் ரிசர்வ் அமெரிக்க பொருளாதாரத்தை ஆதரிப்பதற்காக வரம்பற்ற பத்திர கொள்முதல் திட்டத்தை அறிவித்த பின்னர் செவ்வாயன்று, இந்திய பங்குகள் ஆசியாவின் உணர்வை பின்பற்றின.

சென்செக்ஸ் தொகுப்பில் அதிக லாபம் ஈட்டியவர்கள் இன்போசிஸ், பஜாஜ் நிதி, எச்.யூ.எல், மாருதி, எச்.சி.எல் டெக் மற்றும் ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ்;

ஆனால், எம் அண்ட் எம், இண்டஸ்இண்ட் வங்கி, ஐடிசி, பவர்கிரிட் மற்றும் எல் அண்ட் டி பங்குகள் வீழ்ச்சி அடைந்தன.

துறை ரீதியாக, பிஎஸ்இ ஐடி, டெக், எனர்ஜி, எஃப்எம்சிஜி, ஆட்டோ, பாங்கெக்ஸ், நிதி மற்றும் உலோக குறியீடுகள் 6.95 சதவீதம் வரை முன்னேறியுள்ளன.

ரியால்டி, மூலதன பொருட்கள் மற்றும் அடிப்படை பொருட்கள் குறியீடுகள் 2.01 சதவீதம் வரை குறைந்துவிட்டன.

பரந்த சந்தையில், பிஎஸ்இ நடுத்தர பங்குகள் மற்றும் சிறிய கேப் குறியீடுகள் 1.56 சதவீதம் வரை உயர்ந்தன.

"நேற்று (திங்களன்று) பெரும் விபத்துக்குப் பின்னர் சந்தை இன்று ஒரு நிம்மதி பெருமூச்சு விட்டதாகத் தெரிகிறது. நேற்று அமெரிக்க மத்திய வங்கியின் மிகப்பெரிய நிவாரணப் அறிவிப்பை தவிர, நமது அரசாங்கமும் ஒரு நிதி தொகுப்பு அளிக்கும் என்ற எதிர்பார்ப்புகளும் இருந்தன என்று ஜியோஜித் நிதிச் சேவைகளின் ஆராய்ச்சித் தலைவர் வினோத் நாயர் தெரிவித்தார்.

நிதியமைச்சரின் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க அறிவிப்புகள் மற்றும் பொருளாதாரத்தை சார்ந்த நடவடிக்கைகள் இன்னும் வளர்ச்சியை சார்ந்து இல்லை என்ற உண்மையின் பின்னர் சந்தை அதன் உச்சத்தை எட்டியது, ஐரோப்பிய மற்றும் அமெரிக்க உற்பத்தி நடவடிக்கையின் புள்ளிகள் வர இருப்பதால், இது கோவிட் -19-இன் தாக்கதின் அடிப்படையில் இருக்கும், இது நாளை நமது சந்தைகயில் எதிரொலிக்கும்.

கொரோனா வைரஸ் காரணமாக இந்தியத் தொழில்துறையை கடுமையாக தாக்கி, வேலை இழப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ள நிலையில், நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன், நாட்டின் நெருக்கடியை எதிர்கொள்ள உதவும் வகையில் ஒரு பொருளாதார நிவாரணத்தை விரைவில் அறிவிப்பார் என்று எதிர்பாக்கப்படுகிறது .

சீதாராமன் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் கூறுகையில், இந்த தொகுப்பு குறித்த அறிவிப்பு விரைவில் வெளியிடப்படும் என்றார்.

சந்தையின் ஏற்ற இறக்கம் குறித்து, கட்டுப்பாட்டாளர்களும் அவரது அமைச்கமும் கண்காணித்து வருவதாக கூறினார்.

வல்லுநர்களின் கூற்றுப்படி, இந்திய அரசு மற்றும் ரிசர்வ் வங்கியிடமிருந்து ஒரு பெரிய தொகுப்பு விரைவில் எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது, மேலும் அவ்வப்போது வி-வடிவ மீட்புக்கான வாய்ப்பு அதிகரித்து வருவதால் சந்தை மிகவும் நிலை அற்ற தன்மையில் இருக்கும்.

அமெரிக்க மத்திய வங்கி இப்போது அதன் வரலாற்றுப் அறிவிப்பால் முன்னணியில் உள்ளது, இதில் திறந்த வெளியில் பத்திரங்கள் வாங்குதல், நிறுவனங்களுக்கு நேரடி கடன்கள், கார்ப்பரேட் பத்திரங்களை வாங்குதல், மாணவர் கடன்களுக்கு எதிராக கடன் வழங்குதல் மற்றும் கிரெடிட் கார்டு கடன்கள் ஆகியவை அடங்கும்.

பெடரல் ரிசர்வ் திங்களன்று வரம்பற்ற அளவு அமெரிக்க கருவூலக் கடனை வாங்குவதாக அறிவித்துள்ளது - அதாவது பணத்தையும் அச்சிடுகிறது. அத்துடன் சிறு மற்றும் நடுத்தர நிறுவனங்களுக்கு நேரடியாக கடன் வழங்குவதற்கான புதிய நடவடிக்கைகளும் எடுக்கப்படுகின்றன. காரணம் இந்த நெருக்கடியில் அவைகள் கடுமையாக பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

இந்திய அரசாங்கமும், உலகெங்கிலும் உள்ள அதிகாரிகளும் மேற்கொண்ட முடக்க நடவடிக்கைகள் உலக முதலீட்டாளர்களின் நம்பிக்கையை பாதித்துள்ளன என்று வர்த்தகர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

ஷாங்காய், ஹாங்காங், டோக்கியோ மற்றும் சியோல் ஆகிய நாடுகளில் 8 சதவீதம் வரை முன்னறின. . ஐரோப்பாவிலும் பரிமாற்றங்கள் 6 சதவீதம் வரை முன்னறின.

இதற்கிடையில், அமெரிக்க டாலருக்கு எதிராக இந்திய ரூபாய் 26 பைசா உயர்ந்து 75.94 ஆக இன்று வர்த்தகம் செய்தது.

உலகளாவிய கச்சா அளவுகோல், ப்ரெண்ட் கச்சா எதிர்காலம் 5.22 சதவீதம் உயர்ந்து ஒரு பீப்பாய்க்கு 28.44 அமெரிக்க டாலராக உள்ளது.

இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா தொற்றுநோயால் பாதித்த எண்ணிக்கை 500 ஐத் தாண்டின, மேலும் தொற்றுநோயால் மேலும் ஒரு மரணம் ஏற்பட்டு பத்து ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளதாகக் கூறப்படுகிறது, அரசாங்கம் செவ்வாய்க்கிழமையன்று மத்திய மற்றும் மாநிலங்கள் மற்றும் யூனியன் பிரதேசங்களை தேவையான இடங்களில் ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு பிறப்பிக்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொண்டது..

உலகளாவிய கோவிட் -19 நோய்த்தொற்றுகளின் பாதித்த எண்ணிக்கை 3,80,000 ஐத் தாண்டியுள்ளது. இது வரை 16,500 மரணங்கள் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளன

