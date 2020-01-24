Cover

BLink Fiction Special

Classical conditioning

Priyamwada Redican Chakne | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

With the shrill call

of mom’s

Hawkins Classic

five litre pressure cooker,

the aroma of mutton

cooked in a coarse blend

of ginger, garlic,

onion

and fresh coriander

would flood

our entire house.

On this cold winter afternoon,

as I walk past

an Indian restaurant,

somewhere

in the heart of Antwerp,

I hear once again

the tuneless whistle and,

like Pavlov’s dog,

I salivate.

*

Priyamwada Redican Chakne (the daughter of a Catholic Canadian father and a Maharashtrian Chambhar mother), a spoken word poet born in Pune and raised in Jejuri, is now based in the Netherlands. Her debut collection of poetry Children of the Mountains is forthcoming from Panther’s Paw

Published on January 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The lesson of the quilt