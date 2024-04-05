April 04, 2024 21:48

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kicked off liquidity management operations in the new financial year by conducting four variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions — two each on April 2 and April 3 — to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system and reinforce its “withdrawal of accommodation” monetary policy stance.

Banking system liquidity has turned into a surplus due to March month-end spending by the government. The liquidity surplus was at ₹1.47 lakh crore as of April 2.