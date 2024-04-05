Here are the major updates related to bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
- April 04, 2024 21:50
RBI monetary policy live updates: RBI likely to remain cautious on inflation, says Rajani Sinha
The market is broadly expecting that the RBI will maintain status quo on policy rates in the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting. However, the critical factor to watch out for is the indication given by the central bank regarding its future course of action, says Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge.
- April 04, 2024 21:48
RBI MPC live news: RBI starts FY25 with four VRRR auctions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kicked off liquidity management operations in the new financial year by conducting four variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions — two each on April 2 and April 3 — to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system and reinforce its “withdrawal of accommodation” monetary policy stance.
Banking system liquidity has turned into a surplus due to March month-end spending by the government. The liquidity surplus was at ₹1.47 lakh crore as of April 2.
- April 04, 2024 21:26
RBI monetary policy live updates: Retail inflation remains almost unchanged at 5.09% in February
Retail inflation rate stayed almost flat at 5.09 per cent in February compared to the preceding month, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.
According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.
- April 04, 2024 21:17
RBI MPC Meeting February 2024 Key Highlights & Outcomes
- Benchmark interest rate or repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%
- GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%, lower than 7.3% this fiscal
- Retail inflation to average 5.4% this fiscal, to come down to 4.5% in FY25
- Monetary transmission by financial institutions still remains incomplete
- Current economic momentum to sustain in the next fiscal
- Recovery in rabi sowing, sustained profitability in manufacturing, resilience of services to support economic activity in FY25
- Investment cycle gaining steam, signs of revival in private sector capex
- Indian economy making confident progress on strong, sustained growth path
- Rural demand continues to gather pace, urban consumption remains strong
- Govt adhering to fiscal consolidation path; domestic economic activity strong
- Uncertainty in food prices continue to impinge on headline inflation
- Increasing geopolitical tensions are impacting supply chain, putting pressure on commodity prices
- Forex reserve at $622.5 billion; comfortable for meeting foreign obligations
- Domestic financial system remains resilient with a healthy balance sheet
- Regulated entities should accord highest priority to compliance, consumer interest protection
- RBI to introduce an offline functionality in CBDC-Retail for transactions in areas with poor or limited internet connectivity.
- Exchange rate of Indian rupee remained fairly stable in the current fiscal
- RBI will review regulatory framework for electronic trading platforms to enable market makers access offshore ETPs offering permitted Indian Rupee products
- RBI asked lenders to provide key fact statement (KFS) about the terms of the loan agreement, including all-inclusive interest cost, to borrowers for retail as well as MSME loans
- Next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting scheduled during April 3-5, 2024.
- April 04, 2024 21:15
RBI MPC live updates: RBI likely to hold repo rate at 6.50%
With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixated on aligning retail inflation with the four per cent target, majority of the members of its rate setting panel are expected to vote to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent at their first meeting in the new financial year.
The repo rate, which is the interest rate at which banks draw funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches, was left unchanged in all six bi-monthly monetary policy reviews in FY24 as retail inflation stayed above the monetary policy committee’s four per cent target.
This rate was last increased from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent in February 2023.
