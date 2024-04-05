Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 5th April 2024
ALL UPDATES
- April 05, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie on Tech Mah
U-P, TP Rs 930
Leadership changes done; competition tough
With 37% of rev from Communications, co will find it tough to grow in line with peers even 2 yrs out without significant M&A
Employee costs have increased faster than peers, a structural challenge
- April 05, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Voltas
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1350
Robust demand, reduction in input costs & stable prices to drive sharp margin improvement for UCP segment
Think this is likely to be a significant positive surprise to investors and further valuation re-rating event
- April 05, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on AU Small BK
Neutral, TP Rs 600
Pre-4Q update: Strong loan and deposit growth delivery
Loan growth of 25% y-y and 9% q-q.
Gross of loans securitized, its AUM grew by 28% y-y and 8% q-q.
CASA ratio improved 40bp q-q to 33.4% in 4Q
- April 05, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on IndusInd BK
Ow, TP Rs 1925
Loan growth improved (5% vs. 4% QoQ last qtr)
Deposit growth was 4% QoQ vs. 3% last quarter (14% YoY vs. 13%).
Retail deposits growth moderated (2.5% QoQ vs. 5%), partly owing to 1-time outflow, adj. for which, growth was 4% QoQ (20% YoY).
- April 05, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses on Bandhan Bank
Nomura on Bandhan BK
Buy, TP Rs 275
Sharp growth uptick; MFI collections pick up
Deposit growth strong at 15.1% q-q/25.1% y-y led by strong growth in both retail & bulk deposits
CASA growth strong at 18% q-q
Re-rating remains on consistent delivery on asset quality
Jefferies on Bandhan BK
Buy, TP 290
Loan growth improved to 18% YoY/11% QoQ
Deposit growth strong at 25%
Collection efficiency improved to 99%
RBI’s approval for Mr. Ghosh’s extension (term ends on 9July) will be key triggers
- April 05, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Bajaj Fin
Buy Call, Target Rs 9,400
Q4FY24 Pre-qtr Update Shows Robust AUM Growth Of 34% Vs 35% In Q3
Q4FY24 Pre-quarter AUM Slightly Above Our Estimate Of 33% In FY24
Growth In Customer Base Was Healthy, At 21% YoY
Key Miss Was On New Loan Bookings, Where Growth Fell From 26% YoY (QoQ)
New Loan Bookings Might Have Been 15% If Not For Restrictions On eCom & Insta EMI Card
Co Has Submitted Details To RBI, And Lifting Of Restrictions Is Key
- April 05, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses on HDFC Bank
Nomura on HDFC BK
Neutral, TP Rs 1625
Pre-4Q update: Strong q-q deposit accretion; soft loan growth
Deposit growth strong at 7.5% q-q (17% y-y) in a generally seasonally strong 4Q
MS on HDFC BK
OW, TP Rs 1900
Deposit Growth Surprises +vely
Overall deposit growth accelerated to 7.5% (+17% YoY), vs. 2% in prior qtr
Retail deposit growth strong (+7% QoQ; increase of Rs1.3trn)
Gross loan growth moderated to 2% QoQ, vs. 5% in the prior qtr.
HSBC on HDFC BK
Buy, TP Rs 1750
Deposit performance (+Rs1.66tn deposits q-o-q) in 4Q above est of +Rs1.2-1.3tn
Val @13x FY26e EPS still very attractive
Macquarie on HDFC BK
O-P, TP Rs 2000
Consolidation strategy playing out well
Surprising +vely on deposit growth
- April 05, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty set to open negative on Friday, eyes on RBI credit policy
Domestic markets are expected to open negative on Friday. The focus will be on the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s credit policy. Besides, global cues will set the tone for the domestic market.
Gift Nifty at 22,525 signals, a gap down opening of about 100 points for NIfty, as Nifty April futures on Thursday closed at 22,612. According to analysts, the unabated selling by foreign portfolio investors will likely keep the market under pressure.
Asian equity indices are trading negatively, with most of them falling around one per cent in early Friday trading, tracking the overnight weakness in the US market. Japanese markets were the worst affected among the major Asian equities, as the Nikkei dropped over 2.4 per cent.
- April 05, 2024 08:13
- April 05, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Bandhan MF launches Bandhan Innovation Fund, targeting companies driving innovative breakthroughs
Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched Bandhan Innovation Fund, an open-ended thematic fund dedicated to investing in companies at the forefront of innovative breakthroughs. The fund targets companies with substantial R&D investment, high skilled-employee costs, potentially higher margins or growth, unique products or services, non-linear business models, and a notable brand presence. The New Fund Offer (NFO) begins on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and will conclude on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Investments in the Bandhan Innovation Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors, investment advisors, online platforms, and directly throug its web site.
- April 05, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Promax Power Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 136.55
Ex Bonus 08 April 2024 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 05, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 April 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 733.3
Prima Plastics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 198.15
Sun Tv Network Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 619
- April 05, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: NSE to introduce 4 new indices in capital, F&O segments
-- Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker
New indices tracking promising themes such as manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare should offer more investment avenues to savvy investors. Mutual Funds may come out with exchange traded funds tracking these indices, which should act as a low-cost investment avenue offering market returns. Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 index comprising stocks of 75 manufacturing companies of varying sizes can create value for investors in the long term.
Nifty Mid Small Healthcare index and Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index can complement the existing large-cap biased indices such as Nifty Healthcare and Nifty infrastructure. Products based on these indices can help investors invest in shares of companies that are under-owned in most mutual funds and other institutional portfolios.
It will be interesting to watch out for specifications of the futures and options contracts on these indices.
- April 05, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Key trade details: April 4, 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs. (4thApr)
FIIs -1,136 (13,479 – 14,615)
DIIs -893 (12,219 – 13,112)
Sensex: 74,228: +351: +0.47%
Nifty: 22,515: +80: +0.36%
BankNifty: 48,061: +437: +0.92%
NiftyIT: 35,427: +379: +1.08%
MIDCAP 100 : 49,744: +7: +0.01%
NSE Auto: 21,652: +97: +0.45%
NSE FMCG: 53,634 (-232) (-0.43%)
Dow: 38,597 (-530) (-1.36%)
S&P: 5,147 (-64) (-1.23%)
Nas: 16,049 (-228) (-1.4%)
Brazil: 127,428: +109: +0.09%
Ftse: 7,976: +38: +0.48%
Dax: 18,403: +35: +0.19%
Cac: 8,152 (-2) (-0.02%)
MOEX: 3,408: +12: +0.35%
WTI Oil: $86.59: +1.36%
Brnt: $91.07: +1.92%
Natural Gas: 1.77 (-3.64%)
Gold: $2309 (-7) (-0.28%)
Gold 22 Carat/g: 6,410: +75: +1.33%
Silver: $27.25: +0.69%
Copper: $425: +6: +1.31%
Cotton: $87.14 (-2.07%)
Copper (LME): $9,263: +272: +3.02%
Alluminum (LME): $2,429: +49: +2.06%
Zinc (LME): $2,548: +69: +2.76%
Tin (LME): $28,395: +498: +1.79%
Eur-$: 1.0835
GBP-$: 1.2639 (-0.1%)
Jpy-$: 151.25 (-0.3%)
Re: 83.4450: +0.01%
USD-RUB: 92.250 (-0.05%)
US10yr: 4.31%: -4 bps
GIND10YR: 7.094 (-0.14%)
$ Index: 104.207 (-0.04%)
Vix: 16.35: +14.1%
India Vix: 11.22 (-1.32%)
BalticDry: 1,711 (-3) (-0.17%)
ADR/GDR
Cogni (-0.32%)
Infy: +0.11%
Wit: +1.05%
IciciBk (-0.27%)
HdfcBk: +5.09%
DrRdy (-0.32%)
TatSt (-0.51%)
Axis: +0.63%
SBI (-1.51%)
RIGD (%)
INDA (-0.22%) (IShares MSCI INDIA ETF)
INDY: +0.32% (IShares MSCI INDIA 50 ETF)
EPI (-0.37%) (Wisdom Tree India Earning)
PIN: +0.06% (Invesco India Exchange Traded Fund Trust)
- April 05, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Listing of new securities
Listing of new securities of Remsons Industries Ltd
9,92,400 equity shares of Rs. 10.00/- each issued at a premium of Rs.470/- to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis
Listing of New Securities of Gokaldas Exports Ltd
27,31,366 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at a premium of Rs.901.14/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis.
Listing of New Securities of Share India Securities Ltd.
1,50,638 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 690/- on rights basis.
Listing of New Securities of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd
28,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.37/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
Listing of New Securities of Nazara Technologies Limited
28,66,474 equity shares of Rs. 4/- each issued at a premium of Rs.868.15/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis.
Listing of Securities SpiceJet Limited
40100000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.40 to Non Promoters on a preferential basis .
Listing of new securities of ANGEL ONE LIMITED
5870818 Equity shares of Rs.10/ each allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP @ 2555.01.
- April 05, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Kotak Life and Jana Small Finance Bank forge corporate agency partnership
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (“Kotak Life”) today announced its corporate agency partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank. The partnership will benefit 52 lakh customers of Jana Small Finance Bank by offering a wide range of tailor-made life insurance solutions provided by Kotak Life through the Bank’s 781 banking outlets spread across 22 States and 2 Union Territories.
- April 05, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs in a spot over RBI currency derivatives diktat
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are in a bind over the new currency derivatives diktat from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), even as the deadline for the applicability of the circular has been extended from April 5 to May 3.
Some of the investors will be compelled to square off their positions before May 3 or face penal action from the regulator. Custodians who handle trades for these investors had reached out to the RBI for clarity.
- April 05, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 05-April-2024
* HINDCOPPER
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- April 05, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 5, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: HDFC Bank, L&T, Cipla, Aavas Financiers, Nazara Tech, Prestige Group, Hero MotoCorp, Kamat Hotels, Indian Hotels, SecureKloud, Avanti Feeds, Tiger Logistics, Tanvi Foods, Aeroflex Ind, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Sula Vineyards, IOL Chem, Cello World, Indraprastha Medical
- April 05, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Macquarie - AB Capital (Outperform)
We believe Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) is poised to show strong growth in loans and earnings driven by its lending (NBFC and HFC) and savings (life insurance) businesses in the next several years.
The moats here are: strong parentage and AAA rating providing access to competitive funding; leveraging the ABG group and ABCL ecosystem for cross-selling and upselling in NBFC, insurance, and other segments; diversified product suite and distribution mix avoiding concentration risk in terms of product segment dependency (strong AUM CAGR despite scale down of personal loans).
- April 05, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Elara Securities - Muthoot Finance (Buy)
Muthoot Finance is in a sweet spot, given robust growth prospects backed by sound fundamentals and sectoral tailwinds. Fundamentals are underscored by proven moats of leadership and higher productivity (AUM per branch at ₹14.50 crore vs ₹8 crore for IIFL Finance and a mere ₹5.6 crore for MGFL), steady-state branch and customer expansion, customer segmentation with limited share of 27 per cent in the above ₹3,00,000 ticket size which faces rising competition and increased thrust on marketing & digital initiatives along with enhanced customer service to strengthen Muthoot’s competitive positioning.
- April 05, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: In Q4, private banks post robust credit growth; deposits, too, pick up pace
Credit growth for most banks remained robust in the last quarter of FY24, maintaining a steady growth rate of 15-25 per cent, as per provisional quarter-end numbers declared by lenders so far.
A positive trend was the increase in the pace of deposit growth amid concerns regarding stretched loan-to-deposit ratios and loan growth consistently outpacing deposit growth. While year-over-year deposit growth was largely in line with credit growth at 14-26 per cent, sequential growth was higher at 4-15 per cent compared with 1-8 per cent in the previous quarter.
- April 05, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Foreign brokers allowed to operate remotely at Gift IFSC
The International Financial Services Centres Authority has allowed remote trading by foreign stock broking firms on Gift IFSC exchanges.
Such firms will be allowed to trade directly on the stock exchanges on a proprietary basis, without a broker-dealer even if they do not have a physical presence at Gift IFSC in the form of a physical office or staff. Such entities will be referred to as Remote Trading Participants, or RTPs. At present, countries such as Singapore, Japan, Israel and the US allow remote membership of brokers.
- April 05, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 5 April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Finolex Industries. After consolidating in a tight range, it has broken out this week. It has been in a downtrend since September last year. In the short-term, too, it is likely to decline.Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 05, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Finolex Industries (₹254.6)
Finolex Industries’ stock rallied in the second half of March. It bounced off the support at ₹205 and touched ₹250 by the end of last month. After reaching ₹250, the uptrend lost momentum. Although there was no bearish trend reversal, the stock was held in a sideways range over the past week. It was oscillating in the tight range of ₹243-254.
- April 05, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 05.04.2024
10:00 INDIA RBI Monetary Policy (Expected: 6.5% versus Previous: 6.5%)
12:00 INDIA RBI Governor Press Conference
18:00 U.5. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 205K versus Previous: 275K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 3.9% versus Previous: 3.9%)
- April 05, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 5, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
