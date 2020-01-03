Time for reckoning

Inspired by mythology, the third book of the comic series Priya's Shakti tells the story of Priya, a mortal woman and gang-rape survivor - after her return from her voyages. In Priya and the Lost Girls, the superhero, who rides a flying tiger named Sahas, discovers that all the young women in her village, including a her sister Laxmi, are missing. Learning that they have been taken to any underground brother city called Rahu, ruled by a demon, who gets his power by entrapping women, Priya vows to rescue them. The series is also available in augmented reality (an immersive 3D animation) though an app.