Unwrapping the New Year

Given the host of digital activations at the start of 2022, it looks like the Internet is going to be the favourite space of brands — new and old.

Replaying 2021 with a twist

Marico’s mail grooming and hairstyling brand Set Wet wrapped up 2021 with a quirky, witty, clever recap of the year — that not only had us in splits, but conveyed the messaging of more in the packaging with the use of a pun “Thoda Zyada Ho Gaya” .Featuring Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra, and conceived by Hyper Connect Communications, thecampaignreflected upon a year that was even more unpredictable than 2020, in a catchy rap anthem that would undoubtedly lead to many shares.

Tutting away

Dizo, the first brand under realme TechLife Ecosystem, has danced into the new year with new products and a new campaign. For its DIZO Watch R and DIZO Buds Z Pro, the brand collaborated with India’s first tutting dance crew Tuttix Crew to create a video with verve. Conceptualised by White Rivers Media, it’s a clever tango between the products and the angular movements of the Tut dance.

A dog’s life

Digital pet care start-up, Supertails, has started off 2022 with a new film, The New Year’s Resolution, where it brings the voice of a dog to its audience. Year after year, humans make promises to themselves that they don’t keep. This film is a take on that, but from a pet’s perspective — in this case, Max, a golden retriever, who wants his morning walk on time. Good film, if you mute the sound, because the voice-over is clumsy and jarring. Max, of course, is adorable.