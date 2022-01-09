Unwrapping the New Year

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Given the host of digital activations at the start of 2022, it looks like the Internet is going to be the favourite space of brands — new and old.
Replaying 2021 with a twist
Marico’s mail grooming and hairstyling brand Set Wet wrapped up 2021 with a quirky, witty, clever recap of the year — that not only had us in splits, but conveyed the messaging of more in the packaging with the use of a pun “Thoda Zyada Ho Gaya” .Featuring Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra, and conceived by Hyper Connect Communications, thecampaignreflected upon a year that was even more unpredictable than 2020, in a catchy rap anthem that would undoubtedly lead to many shares.
Dizo, the first brand under realme TechLife Ecosystem, has danced into the new year with new products and a new campaign. For its DIZO Watch R and DIZO Buds Z Pro, the brand collaborated with India’s first tutting dance crew Tuttix Crew to create a video with verve. Conceptualised by White Rivers Media, it’s a clever tango between the products and the angular movements of the Tut dance.
A dog’s life
Digital pet care start-up, Supertails, has started off 2022 with a new film, The New Year’s Resolution, where it brings the voice of a dog to its audience. Year after year, humans make promises to themselves that they don’t keep. This film is a take on that, but from a pet’s perspective — in this case, Max, a golden retriever, who wants his morning walk on time. Good film, if you mute the sound, because the voice-over is clumsy and jarring. Max, of course, is adorable.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...