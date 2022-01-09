Marketing

Unwrapping the New Year

| Updated on January 09, 2022

Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced

Given the host of digital activations at the start of 2022, it looks like the Internet is going to be the favourite space of brands — new and old.

Replaying 2021 with a twist

Marico’s mail grooming and hairstyling brand Set Wet wrapped up 2021 with a quirky, witty, clever recap of the year — that not only had us in splits, but conveyed the messaging of more in the packaging with the use of a pun “Thoda Zyada Ho Gaya” .Featuring Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra, and conceived by Hyper Connect Communications, thecampaignreflected upon a year that was even more unpredictable than 2020, in a catchy rap anthem that would undoubtedly lead to many shares.

Tutting away

Dizo, the first brand under realme TechLife Ecosystem, has danced into the new year with new products and a new campaign. For its DIZO Watch R and DIZO Buds Z Pro, the brand collaborated with India’s first tutting dance crew Tuttix Crew to create a video with verve. Conceptualised by White Rivers Media, it’s a clever tango between the products and the angular movements of the Tut dance.

A dog’s life

Digital pet care start-up, Supertails, has started off 2022 with a new film, The New Year’s Resolution, where it brings the voice of a dog to its audience. Year after year, humans make promises to themselves that they don’t keep. This film is a take on that, but from a pet’s perspective — in this case, Max, a golden retriever, who wants his morning walk on time. Good film, if you mute the sound, because the voice-over is clumsy and jarring. Max, of course, is adorable.

Published on January 09, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

advertising (media)
advertising and marketing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like