November 08, 2024 17:34

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a 3.8 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 7,621 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on lower other income.

The country’s biggest insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 7,925 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Its net premium income eased to Rs 1,19,901 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 1,07,397 crore in the same period a year ago.

Other income of the insurer almost halved to Rs 145 crore from Rs 248 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.

However, total income rose to Rs 2,29,620 crore in the latest September quarter, compared to Rs 2,01,587 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,22,366 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,94,335 crore in the same period a year ago.

Solvency ratio increased to 198 per cent from 190 per cent at the end of September 30, 2023.

At the same time, Gross NPAs came down to 1.72 per cent from 2.43 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous year. - PTI