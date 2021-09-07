Aarthi Scans & Labs signs long-term equipment deal with Mindray India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Aarthi Scans & Labs, a Chennai-based multi-centre diagnostic chain, on Tuesday announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with medical technology company Mindray India for a long-term ultrasound equipment contract for its diagnostic chain.
In a press release, Aarthi Scans & Labs said that Mindray ultrasound equipment, installed over the years, has provided excellent results and helped the diagnostic chain to provide better and faster diagnostic care.
“The diagnostic venture will continue to provide high quality and reliable imaging products at the most affordable cost and the association with Mindray India will help to accomplish the mission,” said Govindarajan V, Founder, Aarthi Scans & Labs.
Founded in 2000, Aarthi Scans & Labs offers a variety of primary to advanced diagnostic tests, and all its labs are equipped with MRI, CT, ultrasound scan, Xray, mammogram, OPG, and laboratory facilities with ‘one India one price’ for all diagnostic services.
Currently, the diagnostic chain has 40 MRI units installed in 10 States. The company aims to grow the number of MRI units to 100 across 15 States by 2025. On average, Aarthi Scans & Labs’ imaging centres witness 5,000 patient visits per day.
