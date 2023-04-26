Healthcare major Abbott has initiated a voluntary recall on a mislabeled batch of thyroid medicine Thyronorm, in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“Abbott is recalling one batch (No. AEJ0713; Mfg. Date: March 2023) of Thyronorm, a medicine used in the treatment of hypothyroidism, in India, due to a labeling error that mislabeled the dose strength (mcg or microgram,” the company said.

“A small percentage of bottles from the concerned batch (No. AEJ0713) of 88mcg tablets have an incorrect 25mcg label. It is important that people take the correct dose, so we have initiated a voluntary recall of the mislabeled batch,” it said, adding that there were no quality issues with the product and that they had not received any reports of patient impact.

The company said it was working with distributors and partners to facilitate this recall. “This batch has been invoiced only in MP and Telangana. This issue does not affect or extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products,“ the company added.

