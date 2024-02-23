February 23, 2024 07:24

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) arm is all set to establish a ship leasing entity at IFSC - GIFT city in Gujarat. The total investment and expenses will be to the tune of ₹22,033 crore. Reliance International Leasing IFSC has proposed to set up the leasing entity in GIFT IFSC.

The setting up of the shop is subject to the SEZ committee’s approval.

The proposal made to GIFT SEZ Authority is “for approvals to set up a ship leasing firm to carry on the business of Operating Lease of ships, vessels and voyage charters,” sources said.