Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 February 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- February 23, 2024 07:28
Share market live news: Efforts are on to attract external investors for Vodafone Idea, says Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla emphasised the group’s commitment to Vodafone Idea and said that efforts are underway to attract external investors.
Without providing a timeline for onboarding such investors, Birla said: “We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and efforts are on to get outside investors.”
- February 23, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates: Reliance Industries becomes the first conglomerate to set up ship leasing firm at IFSC Gift city
Reliance Industries’ (RIL) arm is all set to establish a ship leasing entity at IFSC - GIFT city in Gujarat. The total investment and expenses will be to the tune of ₹22,033 crore. Reliance International Leasing IFSC has proposed to set up the leasing entity in GIFT IFSC.
The setting up of the shop is subject to the SEZ committee’s approval.
The proposal made to GIFT SEZ Authority is “for approvals to set up a ship leasing firm to carry on the business of Operating Lease of ships, vessels and voyage charters,” sources said.
- February 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar - 23.02.2023 (Global Markets)
Japan Market - Holiday
12:30 EURO German Final GDP q/q (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.3%)
14:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 85.5 versus Previous: 85.2)
- February 23, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates: Q3 FY24 Earning Calendar 23.02.2024
FOSECOIND, RAIN, SANOFI, VALECHAENG
Q3FY24 Earning Calendar 26.02.2024
STOVEC IND
- February 23, 2024 07:19
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 23.02.2024
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
AerCap Holdings N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
RB Global, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Service)
Lamar Advertising Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
POSCO Holding (TENT) (Sector- Metal)
- February 23, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes’ updates
Recent Interview
Astra Micro: Atim Kabra
Welcome Space FDI Announcement; Expect Our Space Biz To Grow To 10%: Astra Microwave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV1dU_iQwAk
Brigade Ent: Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Executive Director
Brigade’s Roadmap For Scaling New Heights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2MylnbmLmA
Emkay Global: Seshadri Sen, Head Research
Q3FY24 Earnings Were Strong & Largely In-line With Estimates: Emkay Global
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqfqgLzGiwo
GPT Infra: Atul Tantia, ED
Will Repay Additional Debt Of ?16 Cr & Become Debt-free In This Calendar Year: GPT Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T64OJBdZkok
Indian Hotels: Puneet Chhatwal, MD
Will Be Opening 2 Or More Hotels A Month In FY25; Demand Is Strong, Supply Is Constrained: IHCL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaDz7TFG-Vg
Jubilant Food: Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD
Jubiliant Food Brings Popeyes To Delhi | MD & CEO Sameer Khetarpal Share Details
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J4P46f3Fog
Mazagon Dock Ltd: Sanjiv Singhal, CMD
Big Ticket Orders, Exports & Guidance For FY25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImZHp_TSYLI
Mahanagar Gas: Ashu Singhal, MD
FY24 EBITDA/scm Will Be Better Than Guidance Of Rs 10-12/scm: Mahanagar Gas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL16W6oehTQ
Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD
Nazara Doubling Down On E- Sports Biz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaKsI-Um_1o
Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD
Poly Medicure’s Key Growth Levers, Domestic Demand & Exports & More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i7Qr2nXNZg
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- February 23, 2024 07:10
Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea
The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Feb 27 to consider and approve the proposal relating to fund raising.
- February 23, 2024 07:07
Stocks in news today: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd (GMDC) has announced allocation of ₹1,138 crore towards new lignite projects. The company has allocated ₹629 crore to expedite the operationalisation of the allotted coal blocks in Odisha.
- February 23, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates: Key market levels
Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 73158.24 (+535.15)
Nifty 50: 22127.45 (+162.40)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49128.35 (+497.85)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16114.45 (+109.60)
Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.01 / 3.71
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.94 / 3.89
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.48 / 3.93
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.69 / 3.98
Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (₹1410.05 cr) / (₹17679.38 cr)
DII Activity: ₹1823.68 cr/₹20119.15 cr
Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.19
Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.78
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2026.38 = ₹62102
Silver: ₹70797
Currency
₹/$: 82.84
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.95
10-Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.08% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.06% (New)
US 10-Yr Yield - 4.34%
- February 23, 2024 06:58
Market live updates| Day trading guide for February 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI.
- February 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live news| Stock to buy today: Data Patterns (India)
The upmove in Data Patterns (India) has gained momentum. The 8.7 per cent surge on Thursday has taken the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹2,100. This has brought the prolonged consolidation that was in place since September to an end.
Strong support will be around ₹2,100 which can limit the downside. Moving average cross overs on the chart strengthens the bullish case.
- February 23, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Asian shares climb as equities hit record highs
Asian stocks extended gains Friday, fuelled by the global rally in equities that’s seen share markets from the US to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs, per a report by Bloomberg.
Australian and South Korean shares opened higher, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks climbed over 1%. Futures for Hong Kong equities slipped and Japanese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday.
The bullish mood continued on Wall Street overnight, with a buoyant outlook for Nvidia Corp., the most valuable chipmaker, helping it surge 16% amid artificial-intelligence mania, while fresh data showed the world’s largest economy is still going strong, the report added.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.