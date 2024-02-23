Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 February 2024. 

ALL UPDATES

  • February 23, 2024 07:28

    Share market live news: Efforts are on to attract external investors for Vodafone Idea, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla emphasised the group’s commitment to Vodafone Idea and said that efforts are underway to attract external investors. 

    Without providing a timeline for onboarding such investors, Birla said: “We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and efforts are on to get outside investors.”

  • February 23, 2024 07:24

    Stock market live updates: Reliance Industries becomes the first conglomerate to set up ship leasing firm at IFSC Gift city

    Reliance Industries’ (RIL) arm is all set to establish a ship leasing entity at IFSC - GIFT city in Gujarat. The total investment and expenses will be to the tune of ₹22,033 crore. Reliance International Leasing IFSC has proposed to set up the leasing entity in GIFT IFSC. 

    The setting up of the shop is subject to the SEZ committee’s approval.

    The proposal made to GIFT SEZ Authority is “for approvals to set up a ship leasing firm to carry on the business of Operating Lease of ships, vessels and voyage charters,” sources said. 

  • February 23, 2024 07:21

    Stock market live news: Economic Calendar - 23.02.2023 (Global Markets)

    Japan Market - Holiday 

    12:30 EURO German Final GDP q/q (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.3%) 

    14:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 85.5 versus Previous: 85.2)

  • February 23, 2024 07:20

    Stock market live updates: Q3 FY24 Earning Calendar 23.02.2024

    FOSECOIND, RAIN, SANOFI, VALECHAENG

    Q3FY24 Earning Calendar 26.02.2024

    STOVEC IND

  • February 23, 2024 07:19

    Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 23.02.2024

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)

    AerCap Holdings N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)

    RB Global, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Service)

    Lamar Advertising Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)

    POSCO Holding (TENT) (Sector- Metal)

  • February 23, 2024 07:12

    Stock market live updates: Researchbytes’ updates

    Recent Interview

    Astra Micro: Atim Kabra

    Welcome Space FDI Announcement; Expect Our Space Biz To Grow To 10%: Astra Microwave

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV1dU_iQwAk

    Brigade Ent: Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Executive Director

    Brigade’s Roadmap For Scaling New Heights

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2MylnbmLmA

    Emkay Global: Seshadri Sen, Head Research

    Q3FY24 Earnings Were Strong & Largely In-line With Estimates: Emkay Global

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqfqgLzGiwo

    GPT Infra: Atul Tantia, ED

    Will Repay Additional Debt Of ?16 Cr & Become Debt-free In This Calendar Year: GPT Healthcare

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T64OJBdZkok

    Indian Hotels: Puneet Chhatwal, MD

    Will Be Opening 2 Or More Hotels A Month In FY25; Demand Is Strong, Supply Is Constrained: IHCL

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaDz7TFG-Vg

    Jubilant Food: Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD

    Jubiliant Food Brings Popeyes To Delhi | MD & CEO Sameer Khetarpal Share Details

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J4P46f3Fog

    Mazagon Dock Ltd: Sanjiv Singhal, CMD

    Big Ticket Orders, Exports & Guidance For FY25

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImZHp_TSYLI

    Mahanagar Gas: Ashu Singhal, MD

    FY24 EBITDA/scm Will Be Better Than Guidance Of Rs 10-12/scm: Mahanagar Gas

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL16W6oehTQ

    Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD

    Nazara Doubling Down On E- Sports Biz

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaKsI-Um_1o

    Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD

    Poly Medicure’s Key Growth Levers, Domestic Demand & Exports & More

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i7Qr2nXNZg

    Events today

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

    Results today

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

  • February 23, 2024 07:10

    Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea

    The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Feb 27 to consider and approve the proposal relating to fund raising.

  • February 23, 2024 07:07

    Stocks in news today: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd (GMDC) has announced allocation of ₹1,138 crore towards new lignite projects. The company has allocated ₹629 crore to expedite the operationalisation of the allotted coal blocks in Odisha.

  • February 23, 2024 07:04

    Stock market live updates: Key market levels

    Market Levels

    BSE Sensex: 73158.24 (+535.15)

    Nifty 50: 22127.45 (+162.40)

    NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49128.35 (+497.85)

    NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16114.45 (+109.60)

    Index PE & PBV

    SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.01 / 3.71

    NIFTY 50 PE / PBV : 

    22.94 / 3.89

    NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.48 / 3.93

    NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.69 / 3.98

    Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD) 

    FII / FPI Activity: (₹1410.05 cr) / (₹17679.38 cr)

    DII Activity: ₹1823.68 cr/₹20119.15 cr

    Volatility Index

    India VIX - 15.19

    Commodities

    Brent Crude: $82.78

    Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2026.38 = ₹62102

    Silver: ₹70797

    Currency

    ₹/$: 82.84

    US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.95

    10-Year Yield

    7.26% GOI 2033: 7.08% (Old)

    7.18% GOI 2033: 7.06% (New)

    US 10-Yr Yield - 4.34%

  • February 23, 2024 06:58

    Market live updates| Day trading guide for February 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI.

  • February 23, 2024 06:55

    Stock market live news| Stock to buy today: Data Patterns (India)

    The upmove in Data Patterns (India) has gained momentum. The 8.7 per cent surge on Thursday has taken the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹2,100. This has brought the prolonged consolidation that was in place since September to an end.

    Strong support will be around ₹2,100 which can limit the downside. Moving average cross overs on the chart strengthens the bullish case.

  • February 23, 2024 06:45

    Stock market live updates: Asian shares climb as equities hit record highs

    Asian stocks extended gains Friday, fuelled by the global rally in equities that’s seen share markets from the US to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs, per a report by Bloomberg.

    Australian and South Korean shares opened higher, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks climbed over 1%. Futures for Hong Kong equities slipped and Japanese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday. 

    The bullish mood continued on Wall Street overnight, with a buoyant outlook for Nvidia Corp., the most valuable chipmaker, helping it surge 16% amid artificial-intelligence mania, while fresh data showed the world’s largest economy is still going strong, the report added.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   