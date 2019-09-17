Adani Power arm gets nod to charge Rajasthan discoms higher coal cost

Adani Power on Tuesday said that electricity tribunal APTEL has allowed its subsidiary Adani Power Rajasthan to charge a higher cost of coal for a 1,200-MW power supply agreement with distribution companies in Rajasthan.

The tribunal allowed the compensation due to shortage of domestic coal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has issued a judgement, allowing the claim of compensation for non-availability/shortage in linkage coal supply from Coal India, and use of alternative coal by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, APRL, in respect of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 1200 MW signed with Distribution Companies of Rajasthan,” a BSE filing said.

APTEL has allowed compensation for domestic coal shortfall arising from change in law pertaining to the New Coal Distribution Policy, 2007 (NCDP), and the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI) policy.

In addition to this, the company said that APTEL has also granted carrying cost pertaining to the above.