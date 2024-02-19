Air India has partnered with Thales for boosting its inflight entertainment. The Tata-owned airline was facing a lot of slack because of its inflight entertainment being below average. Thales’ AVANT Up inflight entertainment system will be used on Air India’s fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s.

Additionally, Thales will install AVANT Up IFE on Air India’s 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with deliveries to commence in 2025. Thales is proud to build on the enduring relationship with Air India to support the airline’s transformation in redefining the passenger entertainment experience.

“Air India is committed to providing a world-class travel experience to its passengers. Partnering with Thales for AVANT Up inflight entertainment systems is a step in the direction of our transformation programme. This latest inflight entertainment technology will allow us to stay at the forefront of aviation technology, and will help us provide our passengers with a unique onboard entertainment system,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

The AVANT Up system boasts cutting-edge features, including an interactive 3D map, immersive route-based programming, and Thales’ Select User Interface (UI) for enhanced passenger engagement. The UI offers an intuitive experience, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate the extensive catalogue of entertainment options.

“At Thales, we are very proud to deepen our long standing partnership with Air India. We are committed to support the airline’s transformation by delivering AVANT Up technologies that transcend the ordinary to offer Air India’s customers with world-class inflight experiences, celebrating the vibrant culture and colours of India,” said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics, Thales.

Thales’ AVANT Up includes Optiq, featuring 4K QLED HDR displays for unparalleled picture quality in the air. Optiq also incorporates in-screen USB-A and USB-C high-speed charging ports, making it a versatile choice for passengers. Notably, Optiq is equipped with two Bluetooth connections and built-in Wi-Fi, enabling passengers to pair wireless headphones and devices while simultaneously charging their devices during the flight.