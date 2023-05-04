ALLEN NExT, Allen’s new medical PG test prep program, plans to open offline centers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai this year, Aman Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Global Studies, told businessline

Going ahead, Allen wants to open offline centers across 15 to 20 cities all over the country, including all metropolitan and tier-I cities. The ALLEN NExT program is designed to follow a hybrid learning model (online classes + offline weekend classes) and the offline centres will enable that.

Earlier this year, Allen Career Institute announced the launch of ALLEN NExT focused on helping NEET PG students prepare for specialisation. The offline classes under ALLEN NExT are expected to start in May-June 2023 period.

“We’re going to start our offline batches but these batches are usually a bit different than under-graduate programs. These will be weekend classes as students are usually free on weekends. We will have huge classrooms of 1,200 students capacity sometimes, and the teacher will have to deliver 11 to 12 hours lectures,” said Maheshwari.

Faculties, classes

“We have realised that students are in need of have the same kind of continuation in their online and offline learning. So in ALLEN NExT same teachers will teach the students in online and offline classes,” he added. To enable this continuity in student’s learning experience, ALLEN has hired 20 faculties who will exclusively teach on ALLEN NExT.

Going ahead, ALLEN Next is expected to build a 1,000 member team including faculties, back offices, department, sales, marketing, etc. Currently, the ALLEN Next team is 250-member strong.