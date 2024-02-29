The Board of Directors of Pidilite Industries has appointed Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director Designate and Kavinder Singh as Executive Director and Joint Managing Director Designate.

They will take charge from April when the incumbent MD Bharat Puri completes his term.

Kavinder Singh

MB Parekh, Executive Chairman, Pidilite Industries, said the appointments reflect the next phase of the company’s leadership journey.

Various stints

Vats is the current Deputy Managing Director of Pidilite. Earlier, he was the MD at EPL (Essel Propack). He also led Viacom 18 Media for eight years as their Group MD. He started his career with Hindustan Lever as Management Trainee in 1991 and spent about 20 years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

Singh is currently the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. During his tenure, Mahindra Holidays became a billion-dollar market capitalisation company from about $200 million. His experience in the consumer goods sector includes various stints at Asian Paints, ITC, and Pidilite Industries.