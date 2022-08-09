Amazon India announces special diversity grant

Amazon India has announced a special grant to empower aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to join its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in India.

With the DSP program, Amazon assists interested entrepreneurs in starting their own delivery business by providing them access to Amazon’s delivery technology, hands-on training, and exclusively negotiated deals on payroll management, insurance, and recruitment technology, among others.

Amazon has committed $7 million worldwide to support entrepreneurs through various grant programs. With the special diversity grant, the company aims to enable women, persons with disability, and people from the LGBTQIA+ community who are aspiring entrepreneurs, with a financial boost to cover some of the startup costs of setting up the business.

More about the grant

“We are pleased to offer a special grant to women and other underrepresented communities joining the program to evolve the entrepreneurship ecosystem in logistics. We believe it is good for our business, but our commitment is based on something more fundamental than that – it’s simply right “ said Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India.

In 2021, Amazon expanded the DSP program in India to support entrepreneurs to develop and launch their delivery services, even if they had no prior delivery expertise. Amazon India now has more than 350 entrepreneurs who are part of the program, with more opportunities for diverse partners to build their own businesses.

Delivery Service Program is a network of more than 1,000 delivery stations around the world and has expanded to the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, the Netherlands, India, Belgium, and Austria.