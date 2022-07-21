Amazon India launch Product Sampling programme

Amazon India has announced the launch of a new programme ‘Product Sampling’ to help brands create specific campaigns for sampling and discovery.

This programme is currently only available to Indian sellers, who can access the programme for zero additional cost. Product sampling programme can be used by brands to reach a set of prime customers on Amazon.in through sample packs to help them experience their products, receive customer feedback to help improve the product further before a full-scale launch, and create opportunities for a repeat purchase.

The programme has been launched following a pilot run for six months in which 35 brands, including Sirona Hygiene, Auric, and Nutriorg among others, participated. Brands across categories like Grocery, Beauty, Health and Personal Care were part of the programme.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, said: “The Product Sampling program brings efficiencies for brands that are looking to embark on product trials - enabling them to target customers accurately and get access to reports that share robust insights and feedback on their products. Ahead of Prime Day 2022, several brands have launched new products on Amazon.in, and the Product Sampling program, that we are introducing for the very first time, will enable them to drive discovery and trials of their products. This launch ties in with Amazon’s commitment to provide MSMEs and brands a relevant and delightful selling experience by working backwards from their needs and innovating on their behalf to enable them to leverage the Amazon India marketplace to its full potential.”