Amrutanjan posts ₹67 crore profit in FY22

BL Chennai Bureau | May 24 | Updated on: May 24, 2022

Chennai-based Amrutanjan Health Care on Tuesday posted a 44 per cent growth in its fourth quarter net profit for FY22 at ₹14.71 crore. The company posted a net profit of ₹10.23 crore for the same quarter in FY21.

Revenue from operations grew by 13 per cent year-on-year in Q4-FY22 to ₹106.55 crore (₹94.02 crore). For the full year, the company's net profit grew 10 per cent to ₹67.19 crore (₹61.19 crore) in FY22.

Published on May 24, 2022
