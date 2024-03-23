Shree Cement launched Bangur Concrete ,commissioning its first Greenfield Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Hyderabad. The plant has a capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour.

The commissioning of the state-of-the-art unit “aligns with the company’s vision to emerge as a multi-product player’‘ in the core cement business.

As part of this strategy, Shree Cement acquired five operational plants of StarCrete LLP in Mumbai earlier this month for a consideration of ₹33.5 crore. The company’s combined RMC capacity now stands at 512 cubic meters per hour, the company said.

“This venture into Ready Mix Concrete marks our entry into a promising new line of business. We recognise the vast potential of RMC business, which is being driven by India’s growth momentum, the concerted efforts of both Central and State Governments to advance infrastructure projects and an uptick in the housing sector. We’re committed to aggressively expand our presence in this market by building new units as well as acquiring plants,’‘ Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement said in a release.

“In order to maintain our industry-leading performance benchmarks, we are ramping up our capacity utilisation, enhancing our brand equity, raising cost efficiency and further stepping up our R&D efforts,” he added.

Bangur Concrete’s product range includes high-performance concrete for superior durability, self-compacting concrete for use in heavily-reinforced structures, temperature-controlled concrete for large-scale concreting needs and stamped concrete for ornamental pathways and walkways.