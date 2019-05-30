Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company has Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the Financial Results approved by the Board of Directors, in the terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Auditors Report issued by M/s. P C N & Associates, Chartered Accountants are enclosed.



Further, we hereby declare that the said Auditors Report does not contain any modified opinion, A copy of Declaration from Mr. D. Krishna Kumar Raju, Vice Chairman & CEO of the Company is enclosed herewith.



Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 4:00 P.M

Pdf Link: Country Condo's Ltd. - Audited Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

