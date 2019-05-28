Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results 31.03.2019 Along With Auditors Report

Addition of the Auditors Report which was inadvertently missed while attaching to the earliest submission of Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results 31.03.2019 Along With Auditors Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

