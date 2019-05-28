1. Appointment of Mr.Kata Rajendra Prasad as Chief Financial Officer of the company.



Further, Mr.Kata Rajendra Prasad has disclosed to the Company is not holding any Equity shares under the Public category of the Company as per Regulation 7(1)(b) r/w 6(2) SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, being a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.



2. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



3. Audit Report issued by M/s. Chanamolu & Co., Chartered Accountants the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Audited Financial Results.



4. Declaration to the effect that Auditors Report on Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company is with unmodified opinion.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.30 P.M (IST) and concluded at 5.30 P.M (IST)



Pdf Link: Jyothi Infraventures Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

