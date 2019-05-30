Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Result Along With Auditors Report Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

The Auditors Report of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019.

We are also enclosing herewith statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Result Along With Auditors Report Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor