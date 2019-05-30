Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report on the Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on the Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The aforesaid results are duly approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Shree Pacetronix Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Audit Report For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com