The retail conglomerate joins forces with Myntra to create a seamless online shopping experience for consumers

This exciting partnership expands their selection on Myntra by offering Victoria’s Secret’s entire range of popular lingerie and sleepwear, in addition to the already existing beauty selection

Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, has partnered with Myntra to expand the presence of Victoria’s Secret in India.

The American lingerie, clothing, and beauty brand will now have an enhanced virtual presence in the country, catering to the fashion needs of younger generations.

Through this strategic partnership, Victoria’s Secret will bolster their presence on Myntra. This partnership adds beyond their beauty selection already available on Myntra and offers a complete range of their popular lingerie and sleepwear. With this move, Victoria’s Secret aims to provide a seamless shopping experience for the modern generation and bridge the gap between global fashion trends and Indian customers.

Victoria’s Secret will offer a wide range of trendy yet comfortable options, covering segments like lingerie, lounge wear, personal care products, bags and wallets. The addition on Myntra will give the platform a major fillip, considering the categories are among the brand’s top performers. Some of the top products customers should watch out for include T-Shirt bras, lace briefs and stylish loungewear, among others.

Myntra’s evolving customer preferences, expansive network of distribution channels, and established history of successfully scaling international brands will empower Victoria’s Secret to foster deeper connections with its Indian clientele.

This collaboration reinforces the brand’s presence within the nation by offering its widely sought-after products to customers across nearly 19,000 pin codes. Furthermore, Myntra’s association with the Apparel Group brings together two trailblazers in the fashion industry, both driven by a shared overarching vision of encouraging and empowering consumers to authentically express themselves through their lifestyle choices.

Commenting on the partnership with Myntra, Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added “Partnerships are key to unlocking new opportunities and achieving greater success. By joining forces with Myntra, we can leverage their expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing to enhance our virtual presence in India and offer customers an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Speaking on the partnership, Venu Nair, CXO - Strategic Partnerships & Omnichannel, Myntra, said, “We are thrilled to onboard Victoria’s Secret onto our platform. This collaboration not only signifies a strategic step in expanding our brand portfolio but also highlights the synergistic alliance between Myntra and the Apparel Group. By leveraging Myntra’s robust e-commerce ecosystem and digital marketing prowess, coupled with Apparel Group’s commitment to global fashion, we are poised to redefine the Indian fashion landscape. This association not only strengthens our foothold in the market but also reinforces our dedication to offering our customers an unparalleled shopping experience. Together, we are committed to bringing forth a diverse array of high-quality, innovative fashion choices, ensuring that every individual can express themselves authentically through their style.”