Audi announces up to 2.4 % price hike across its models in India

Aroosa Ahmed | Mumbai, August 23 | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022
Audi’s price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs

German car manufacturer, Audi on Tuesday announced a price hike across its car models in India up to 2.4 per cent. The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4% across our model range.” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. 

Audi India’s current car line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RS Q8. 

The electric vehicles are under the e-tron brand and provide a wide range, including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. 

Audi India recently opened online bookings for its model, Audi Q3 in India.

Published on August 23, 2022
