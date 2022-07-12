Audi India launches new A8 L priced at ₹1.29 crore

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, on Tuesday launched its flagship sedan, the new A8 L in India priced at ₹1.29 crore for the celebration edition and ₹1.57 crore for the technology edition (all ex-showroom prices).

Powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, the company said, adding that it provides a Vorsprung durch Technik with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

From exterior, it has new dynamic digital matrix headlamps with LED featuring illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry/exit. It has a wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles and a new dual tone 48.26 cm (19 inch) alloy wheels with a five-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish.

From interior, the features include rear seat recliner, comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation, heated foot massager with two massage programmes and three intensities, rear seat entertainment screens, head-up display and Audi virtual cockpit. It also has Audi smartphone interface, ambient lighting with 30 colours and Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system with 3D sound.

Greater customer choice

“Audi A8 L is a symbol of no compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalisation options as well. The Audi A8 L celebration edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers’ personalities,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

On safety, the new Audi A8 L has Audi pre-sense basic that activates in milliseconds in anticipation of a collision to reduce risk of injury, preventive self-tightening function for all seat belts front and rear, eight airbags (including front and rear seat side airbags) upgradeable to 10, with the optional central airbags for the front and rear as a part of safety package plus and park assist plus with 360 degree cameras with obstacle detection and manoeuvre assist.

Catering to changing needs

Audi India is also providing five years warranty as standard (extendable up to 7 years), five years road side assistance as standard with the option to extend up to 10 years and three years comprehensive service package, the company added.

“The needs of potential Audi 8 L customers are changing. The new Audi A8 L caters to all requirements and we are confident that this new flagship will continue to attract customers to the Audi family,” Dhillon added.

( The writer is in Udaipur at the invitation of Audi India)