Companies

Bajaj Auto total sales dips 3% to 3,94,473 units in January

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

Bajaj Auto products (file photo)   -  Kamal Narang

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 3.1 cent decline in total sales at 3,94,473 units in January.

The firm had sold a total of 4,07,150 units in January 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Total domestic sales were down 16.6 per cent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added.

The two-wheeler sales in domestic market were at 1,57,796 units last month against 203,358 units in January 2019, down 22.4 per cent.

Published on February 04, 2020
Bajaj Auto Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Granules India divests entire stake in Granules-Biocause Pharmaceutical