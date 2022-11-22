Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its new Pulsar P150 in the country. The bike is introduced in two versions – single-disc (single seat) and twin-disc (split seat).

The new Pulsar P150 is priced at ₹1,19,757 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and ₹1,19,565 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for the twin-disc variant, and ₹1,16,755 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and ₹1,16,563 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for single-disc variant.

Features

The sporty design two-wheeler has a refined 150 cc engine. After the 250cc (N250 and F250) and 160cc (N160) versions, this is Pulsar’s third offering. The bike is equipped with a new mono-shock rear suspension and an underbelly exhaust that is positioned near the bike’s centre of gravity. There is also a 10-kg reduction in weight (for the twin-disc variant), which means an 11 per cent increase in the power-to-weight ratio, thus enhancing the sporty credentials of the bike even further.

“Two decades ago, Pulsar 150 created the genre of sporty street motorcycling. With the launch of the all-new Pulsar P150, we have again raised the performance bar. The P150s are a great addition to the new Pulsar platform, which has already seen the launch of the 250s and the dual-channel-ABS-fitted N160. Engineering and design excellence combined with an intimate knowledge of the customer have shaped the Pulsar P150, which is sure to delight its vast customer base,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

