Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
| ₹1980 • HDFC Bank
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1970
|1960
|1985
|2000
|Take fresh longs above 1985 with a stop-loss at 1980
| ₹1615 • Infosys
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1600
|1585
|1620
|1635
|Go long only above 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
| ₹416 • ITC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|413
|410
|418
|421
|Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading this stock for now
| ₹242 • ONGC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|240
|236
|245
|247
|Go short only below 240. Stop-loss can be kept at 242
| ₹1467 • Reliance Ind.
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1460
|1440
|1480
|1500
|Go long only above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470
| ₹800 • SBI
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|796
|790
|807
|812
|Go long on dips at 797. Stop-loss can be placed at 795
| ₹3447 • TCS
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|3400
|3375
|3465
|3530
|Go long on a break above 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3445
|25250 • Nifty 50 Futures
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|25180
|25130
|25300
|25360
|Go long on a break above 25300 with a stop-loss at 25280
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on June 26, 2025
