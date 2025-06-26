₹1980 • HDFC Bank
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1970196019852000Take fresh longs above 1985 with a stop-loss at 1980
₹1615 • Infosys
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1600158516201635Go long only above 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹416 • ITC
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
413410418421Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹242 • ONGC
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
240236245247Go short only below 240. Stop-loss can be kept at 242
₹1467 • Reliance Ind.
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1460144014801500Go long only above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470
₹800 • SBI
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
796790807812Go long on dips at 797. Stop-loss can be placed at 795
₹3447 • TCS
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
3400337534653530Go long on a break above 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3445
25250 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
25180251302530025360Go long on a break above 25300 with a stop-loss at 25280
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 26, 2025