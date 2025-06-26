Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1980 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1970 1960 1985 2000 Take fresh longs above 1985 with a stop-loss at 1980 ₹1615 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1600 1585 1620 1635 Go long only above 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1615 ₹416 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 413 410 418 421 Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading this stock for now ₹242 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 236 245 247 Go short only below 240. Stop-loss can be kept at 242 ₹1467 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1460 1440 1480 1500 Go long only above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470 ₹800 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 796 790 807 812 Go long on dips at 797. Stop-loss can be placed at 795 ₹3447 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3400 3375 3465 3530 Go long on a break above 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3445 25250 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 25180 25130 25300 25360 Go long on a break above 25300 with a stop-loss at 25280 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2. Published on June 26, 2025 READ MORE