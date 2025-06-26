07:58 | June 26, 2025

Stocks To Watch

Kotak Mahindra Bank : MSCI ESG Ratings and Research Private Ltd has upgraded the ESG rating of the bank to AA from A.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has received a ₹535 crore order from CAMALCO SA., Cameroon, for 560 wagons and a 20-year maintenance contract.

JSW Energy, via Energizent Power Private Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC Ltd for ISTS-connected 300 MW solar-wind hybrid capacity.

Adani Enterprises Ltd has approved a public issue of NCDs with a base size of ₹500 crore, expandable by an additional ₹500 crore via a green shoe option, taking the total issue size to ₹1,000 crore. This move aims to strengthen the company’s funding flexibility through debt capital markets.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd : Net1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV is poised to offload an 8% stake in Mobikwik via a block deal. Offering shares at a discount of up to 8.4% to market price. The exit comes after Net1’s $40 million investment in 2016, marking a strategic shift after years of partnership in the digital payments space.

Tejas Networks announced its partnership with Rakuten Symphony to drive global expansion through interoperable 5G solutions.

Om Infra has bagged a contract of ₹199 crore for turnkey contract execution for hydro-mechanical works for India’s largest power generation project of 2880 MW, the Dibang Project, from NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has updated that the construction of the 4-lane Bangalore-Chennai Expressway from Km 127.000 to Km 156.000 Section in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode has been provisionally completed.

Jio Financial has subscribed to and has been allocated 19 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank for ₹190 crore.

KNR Construction has secured a ₹4,801 crore contract for developing and operating the Banhardih Coal Mining Block in Jharkhand. The award came from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a JV between NTPC and JBVNL. The deal, granted to the KNRCL-HCPL JV, marks KNR’s strategic entry into coal mining operations.

Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary, Reliance Defence, has bagged a ₹600 crore export order from German arms and ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH - one of the largest orders secured in the high-tech ammunition segment so far.

Adani Total Gas announced a collaboration with Jio-BP to integrate fuel distribution networks. Under the tie-up, Adani fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s petrol and diesel, while select Jio-bp stations will be equipped with Adani Total’s CNG units - a move aimed at improving fuel quality and access in authorised areas.

CDSL has signed an MoU with IIM Mumbai to tap into advanced data analytics and research. The partnership aims to drive deeper insights into financial market behavior and strengthen innovation in the securities ecosystem.

Vodafone Idea is in talks to raise ₹250 billion ($2.9 billion) in loans to strengthen its network and counter subscriber losses to rivals. The proposed 10-year loan, likely led by the State Bank of India, would blend domestic and foreign funding amid fresh hopes of government relief for telecom dues.

Timex Group will exercise the oversubscription option in its upcoming OFS slated for June 26, increasing the total stake on offer to 15%.

Ask Automotive board approves JV with Germany’s TD Holding, to hold 49% stake

Wheels India approved the acquisition of 7.64 lakh shares of Axles India from forge 2000 for Rs 22.68 crore.

Balaji Amines received consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE. Trial runs will start and commencement of commercial Production will take effect shortly.

Union Bank of India approved raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore via debt and equity.

SMS Pharma: USFDA concluded inspection at Telangana facility with Zero form 483 observations. The inspection was conducted from June 23-25.

ASK Automotive: The company entered a 49:51 JV agreement with TD holding GMBH. The agreement to manufacture, market and sell sunroof control, helix cables for passenger vehicles.

Ceat approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs and approved to infuse capital up to Rs 400 crore in arm Ceat Oht Lanka.

RCF Chemicals: Department of Fertilizers denies request for EPMC or spot gas recognition procured for urea operations for 2021-23. The non-recognition is expected to have a financial impact of nearly Rs 204 crore.

Federal Bank to consider fundraising via debt, equity in its board meeting on June 30.

Tata Steel acquired 179 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,563 crore in T Steel Holdings.

Garware Technical Fibres in an agreement to sell all its assets and liabilities in its Norway branch to arm.

Godrej Properties: The company executed a share purchase agreement for stake sales in arms for Rs 54 crore.

Manappuram Finance executed an agreement to issue a warrant worth Rs 2,192 crore to BC Asia Investments XIV at Rs 236 per warrant. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe to 1 share.

AU Small Finance Bank to consider an annual fundraise plan in its board meeting on June 28.

Signature Global approved raising up to Rs 875 crore via NCDs.

BSE: SEBI imposed penalty of Rs 25 lakh for violation of regulation. The penalty has no material impact on financial, operation or other activities.

Tata Steel: The company received show cause notice relating to irregular availing of Input Tax Credit of Rs 890 crore during FY19.

Mahindra and Mahindra sells its entire stake in Mahindra Defence Systems to Mahindra Advanced Tech.

Panorama Studios: Arm in an agreement with Arha Media and Broadcasting to grant exclusive licence of airborne rights of four Telugu Films.

Prime Focus: Step-Down arm Brahma AI Holdings incorporated wholly owned arm Brahma AI services USA.

Bondada Engineering incorporated subsidiary GreenBond RE Park Private.

HG Infra incorporated an arm to set up standalone battery energy storage systems in Gujarat.

Can Fin Homes approved to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via debt and 1,000 crores via QIP.

JSW Steel filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding its earlier judgment related to Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.’s resolution plan.