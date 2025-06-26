Stock Market today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 26th June 2025
Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee hits two-week high as Fed credibility worries compound dollar’s troubles
The Indian rupee strengthened to a fortnightly peak on Thursday, bolstered by broad weakness in the dollar on the back of concerns over the future independence of the US Federal Reserve.
The rupee rose 0.4 per cent to close at 85.7050 per US dollar, tracking gains in its regional peers.
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets rally for 3rd day on easing geopolitical tensions; Sensex, Nifty jump over 1%
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, taking their winning momentum to the third day running, amid growing optimism following easing geopolitical tensions and buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
Stock Market Live Updates: Stox AI launches India’s First Real-Time Market Announcement Platform through a Key Tie-Up with BSE
MUMBAI, INDIA – In a landmark move for India’s capital markets, fintech startup, Stox AI by All Digital (company) announced the launch of its AI-powered platform featuring two core products, Stox Alert AI & Stox Info AI which deliver official announcements from listed companies directly to user’s WhatsApp in real-time. Their official agreement with BSE bridges a critical information gap, providing retail investors with the same priority access to market-moving news and information previously available only to large institutions through expensive trading terminals.
For decades, retail investors have played catch-up, relying on delayed news cycles from TV channels and social media. By the time information reaches them, shares often rise resulting in missed opportunities. Stox AI is designed to eliminate this delay entirely and share updates with users the moment it’s announced.
“In the stock market, speed isn’t just an advantage; it’s everything. Stox AI was built to solve the crippling delay in financial information, and we did it with one core principle: we are the messengers, not the message,” said Ritesh Brahmecha, Co-Founder of Stox AI. “This means we don’t provide opinions or buy-sell recommendations. Instead, we provide official, unbiased data at speed, so investors can make their own informed decisions, faster than ever before.”
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex settled 1000.36 pts or 1.21% higher at 83,755.87, and Nifty 50 soared 304.25 pts or 1.21% to 25,549. Banking, financial, metal, oil & gas stocks led the rally.
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Market June 2025 (Mainboard & SME IPOs): Retail drives momentum as IPOs show mixed signals
Mainboard IPOs in June 2025 garnered strong investor traction, especially the largest NBFC issue HDB Financial Services, Oswal Pumps, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and ArisInfra Solutions.
Market experts suggest that the current listing trends reveal a bifurcated yet promising landscape. Tarun Singh, MD and Founder, Highbrow Securities, said, mainboard IPOs continue to demonstrate relative stability, with anchor investor participation and institutional interest providing a cushion against extreme volatility. “While not all listings have delivered outsized gains, the absence of major debacles suggests prudent pricing by investment bankers and issuers.”
Stock Market Live Updates: Bidders raise red flag on Jaiprakash land titles; Adani, Vedanta, Jindal, Dalmia Bharat among big four final bidders
Bidders vying for Jaiprakash Associates’ assets have sought urgent clarity on the legal status and ownership of nearly 965 hectares of land parcels — amid fears of a repeat of the Bhushan Steel-JSW takeover controversy, where asset control ambiguities post-acquisition triggered disputes.
Stock Market Live Updates: Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., inaugurated two more exclusive branded retail stores in the city today.
These outlets - in Selaiyur and Villivakkam will house all types of two-wheeler tyres and will also offer tyre care and allied services.
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3.18 pm on June 26, 2025, were 2,051 against 1,889 stocks that declined, and 175 remained unchanged.
Total stocks traded were 4,115. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 124, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 243 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 197 in the lower circuit.
Stock market live today: BSE shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹2,795.50 after hitting a low of ₹2,748 intraday.
SEBI slapped ₹25 lakh penalty on the stock exchange for failing to provide equal access to corporate disclosures to all stakeholders and take action against brokers with frequent modifications during trades.
Stock market live today: Krystal Integrated Services stock was up 1.15% on the NSE to ₹599.95
Krystal Integrated Services announced receiving housekeeping services contract of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). Valued at Rs. 12.83 crores, the two year contract will cover upkeep of 34 trains, Charkop Depot, three Receiving Substations (RSS), and the two critical corridors of Mandale Depot Simulator Buildings for Metro Line 2A (Andheri West to Dahisar East) and Line 7 (Gundavali to Ovaripada).
Share market live updates: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched ICICI Pru Smart Insurance Plan Plus, a market linked product designed to enable customers to build wealth over the long-term.
This product can be purchased with a monthly premium of just ₹1000, enabling a large cross section of young customers to systematically invest and achieve their long-term financial goals. The life cover component in the product ensures the family is financially secure in case of any eventuality.
Stock market live updates: NSE to launch monthly electricity futures in next 2-3 weeks - PTI
Stock market live today: Arkade Developers Acquires New Redevelopment Project spanning across 1.1 Acres in Goregaon with Potential Revenue of ₹350 cr
Arkade Developers Limited, a listed entity, acquires redevelopment rights of a strategically located society in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Spread across 1.1 acres, the site offers a RERA saleable area of approx. 86,000 sq. ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹350 crores. The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces, further strengthening its footprint in the Western suburbs.
This marks the company’s 5th acquisition in the Goregaon- Malad micro-market in recent times. Furthermore, Arkade Developers has 4 completed and 3 ongoing projects within this residential belt.
Share market live today: GAIL has become the first Maharatna PSU to Go-Live with “RISE with SAP - S/4HANA on Cloud. Shares rose 1.38% on the NSE to ₹186.52
Share market live updates: HCC board has appoints Arjun Dhawan as the Vice Chairman & Managing Director
HCC board has appointed Arjun Dhawan, Executive Vice Chairman of the Company as the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from June 26, 2025, not liable to retire by rotation.
Stock market live today: Honda Cars India bets big on Kerala with 10% market share
Share market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Partners with Upstox to Offer Health Insurance Plans
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), one of India’s leading standalone health insurance providers, has announced a strategic partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing wealth platforms. This collaboration marks a significant step toward integrating health protection with digital financial ecosystems, enabling millions of tech-savvy Indian consumers to access comprehensive health insurance solutions with the same ease and convenience as managing their investments.
By bringing Niva Bupa’s trusted and innovative health insurance offerings to the Upstox platform, the partnership aims to simplify the health insurance journey, foster financial wellness, and contribute meaningfully to the broader national agenda of increasing insurance penetration across the country.
Stock market live today: Cinépolis India Partners with Amazon Pay to Offer Seamless, Secure, and Rewarding Movie-Going Experiences
In a strategic move to enhance the moviegoing experience for millions of cinema lovers across the country, Cinépolis India, the first international cinema exhibitor and one of the largest multiplex chains, has joined hands with Amazon Pay to enable seamless, secure, and rewarding payment options.
Through this collaboration, Cinépolis customers can now enjoy the ease of fast, one-click checkout, exclusive promotional offers, and exciting rewards when booking tickets or purchasing concessions using Amazon Pay.
“As a customer-first brand, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to elevate our patrons’ experience beyond the screen. This partnership with Amazon Pay brings added convenience, trust, and value to every step of the movie journey, from booking tickets to enjoying favourite snacks. By integrating secure digital payments with our premium entertainment offerings, we’re reinforcing our commitment to making cinema-going truly seamless and digitally empowered” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.
Share market live today: Highways Infrastructure Trust Rebrands as Vertis Infrastructure Trust
Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), a SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust, today announced its rebranding to Vertis Infrastructure Trust (Vertis), effective June 18. Derived from the Latin word verto, meaning ‘to turn’ or ‘to evolve’, the name signifies a forward-looking mindset of thoughtful transformation. Vertis represents a renewed ambition to reimagine infrastructure asset management—bringing strategy and execution together to deliver enduring value across the board.
Since its listing in 2022, Vertis has grown significantly to become one of the leading highways InvITs in the country, with Assets Under Management (AUM) multiplying fivefold to ~₹25,000 crore. Its portfolio has expanded from 6 to 27 operational road projects across 9 Indian states, including several marquee acquisitions. This rebrand reflects the growth the brand has undergone and is guided by its brand philosophy and North Star: “Pursue the Next”.
Stock market live today: Vipul Organics enters membrane manufacturing to capture water treatment
Share market live today: Arkade Developers stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹193.96
Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment rights of a strategically located society in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Spread across 1.1 acres, the site offers a RERA saleable area of approx. 86,000 sq. ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹350 crore
Stock market live updates: Sensex rallied 911.34 pts or 1.10% to 83,666.85 and Nifty 50 soared 280.45 pts or 1.11% to 25,525.20.
Share market live today: SEMAC CONSULTANTS stock locked in upper circuit on the NSE at ₹446
Semac Construction Limited (formerly known as Semac Consultants Limited) board has approved investment representing 50% of the equity share capital of Semac Construction Technologies India Private Limited, from its existing shareholders (i.e. Mr. Abhishek Dalmia and Mrs. Deepali Dalmia), at a total consideration of Rs. 50,000, to be paid in cash.
BL Interview: India must move from consuming to creating talent: Accenture India head
- 13:06 | June 26, 2025
Commodities market live today: Gold may consolidate amid weak dollar, lack of fresh cues: JM Financial
Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, writes
“Gold prices are expected to see some consolidation amid lack of fresh cues from the market, with upside capped by weakness in the U.S. dollar. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel remains in place, with no escalation reported.
Focus going ahead will be on the trade negotiations between U.S. and its trading partners. The last date for the same comes close is at 8th July. On the data front, the focus will be on U.S. GDP and jobs data due later in the day, while the PCE data is scheduled on Friday, which Fed officials closely monitor to gauge the future policy path.”
Stock market live today: Nifty Realty Index pauses after 7% rally; breakout above 1,025 needed to resume uptrend, says analyst
Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza
After delivering an impressive 7% rally during the May series, the Nifty Realty Index is currently undergoing a time-wise correction, indicating a pause in momentum rather than a reversal.
On the daily chart, the price structure resembles a symmetrical triangle, typically a continuation pattern. A breakout above the 1,025 mark would confirm resumption of the uptrend. Until then, the index may continue to consolidate within the current range.
On the downside, 980 serves as a strong support zone. As long as this level holds, the broader outlook remains sideways to mildly positive.
Stock Recommendation: Hubtown Ltd
The stock has recently confirmed a breakout from a flag and pole pattern, which is a bullish continuation formation, indicating the resumption of upward momentum. The breakout is supported by notable volume expansion, further validating buyer interest.
On the indicator front, ADX is trending higher, reflecting strength in the current move and reinforcing the bullish outlook. Additionally, the stock is comfortably trading above its key moving averages.
Going forward, the technical target is placed at ₹250, while immediate support lies at ₹208. A sustained move above current levels may lead to further upside in the near term
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12.18 pm on June 26, 2025, were 1,885 against 1,930 stocks that declined, and 167 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,982. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 103, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. A total of 200 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 171 in the lower circuit.
Commodities technicals: Natural gas: Major support is sight
- 12:05 | June 26, 2025
Stock market live today: Retailers see 7% growth in sales in May year-on-year: RAI Survey
- 11:55 | June 26, 2025
- 11:55 | June 26, 2025
- 11:54 | June 26, 2025
Technicals: Nifty Bank Prediction today – Jun 26, 2025: Intraday trend remains uncertain
- 11:39 | June 26, 2025
- 11:38 | June 26, 2025
- 11:13 | June 26, 2025
Share market live updates: Mahindra Manulife MF launches Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund announces the launch of Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund
An Open-ended equity scheme Investing in Banking and Financial Services Sector
Scheme opens on 27th June 2025, closes on 11th July 2025, and reopens for continuous sale and repurchase from 21st July 2025
- 11:10 | June 26, 2025
Share market live updates: Gold rebounds to $3350 on weaker dollar, falling yields: Renisha Chainani, Augmont
Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, writes: A weaker US currency and falling Treasury yields helped gold bounce back to $3350. However, the rationale against rate cuts was questioned by June’s low consumer confidence, which sparked worries about the labour market and trade policy.
· Despite political pressure, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained cautious during his second day of testimony, stating that the Fed can control inflation brought on by tariffs but is not yet prepared to lower rates.
· To curtail Tehran’s nuclear program and ease Middle East tensions, US and Iranian officials are scheduled to meet next week. This comes as geopolitical tensions are beginning to ease. Although the ceasefire between Israel and Iran seemed to be holding, questions remained about how long it would last.
Technical Triggers
· If gold prices hold below $3330 (~Rs 97000), they may retrace to $3275 (~Rs 96000). However, it may go towards $3340 (~Rs 99000) if prices continue to rise beyond $3385 (~Rs 98000).
· For the bull trend to continue, prices must maintain the support of $35.50 (~ Rs 105,300). The next downward level, if this support is breached, is $34.50 (~Rs 104,000). Prices may increase to $36.75 (around Rs 107,500) on the upside.
Share market live: Vipul Organics Enters Membrane Manufacturing to Broaden Portfolio and Build Future-Ready Capabilities
Share market live: Moneyboxx Finance raises ₹500 million via NCDs, total 2.37 billion via NCDs in 4 months
Share market live updates: Wheels India shares moves up 1.9% after Board approves Axles India buy
Wheels India stock traded 1.90% positive on the NSE at ₹784.10. Its board approved the acquisition of 7.64 lakh equity shares of Axles India from Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd at a total consideration of ₹23 crore with cost per share being ₹297.
Technicals: Nifty Prediction today – Jun 26, 2025: Index appears positive, consider longs
- 10:36 | June 26, 2025
- 10:11 | June 26, 2025
- 10:04 | June 26, 2025
- 09:33 | June 26, 2025
Opening bell: Indian indices open mildly higher
Sensex rose marginally by 157.35 pts or 0.19% to 82,912.86 as at 9.19 am after opening positive at 82,882.92 from the previous close of 82,755.51. Nifty 50 was up 42.60 pts or 0.17% to 25,287.35.
Stock market live today: Forthcoming Event
26th June: Nestle India to consider Bonus Issue; Heads UP Ventures, Kaya to consider Fund Raising
27th June: HAL to consider Dividend; Concord Drugs, Satin Creditcare Network, Innovana Thinklabs to consider Fund Raising
28th June: AU Small Finance Bank to consider Fund Raising
30th June: Astec LifeSciences, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Capri Global Capital, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers to consider Fund Raising; Bemco Hydraulics to consider stock split & bonus issue
Open Offer: Nazara Technologies: Open: 19-Jun-25; Close: 02-Jul-25
Stock market live today: Right Issue
Infibeam Avenues: Ex-Date: 26-Jun-25
T T Ltd.: Ex-Date: 04-Jul-25
Sattva Sukun Lifecare: Open: 28-May-25; Close: 26-Jun-25
Markobenz Ventures: Open: 10-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Franklin Industries: Open: 12-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Ifl Enterprises: Open: 19-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Unison Metals: Open: 05-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Himalaya Food International: Open: 03-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Sylph Technologies: Open: 17-Jun-25; Close: 01-Jul-25
Ethos: Open: 20-Jun-25; Close: 03-Jul-25
Som Datt Finance Corporation: Open: 20-Jun-25; Close: 04-Jul-25
Infibeam Avenues: Open: 03-Jul-25; Close: 11-Jul-25
Capital Trust: Open: 25-Jun-25; Close: 12-Jul-25
T T Ltd.: Open: 17-Jul-25; Close: 31-Jul-25
Rajnish Wellness: Open: 10-Jul-25; Close: 08-Aug-25
Stock market live today: Stock Split
Padam Cotton Yarns: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/-; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-25
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/-; Ex-Date: 04-Jul-25
Stock market live today: Bonus announcements
Investment & Precision Castings: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-25
Container Corporation: Bonus Issue 1:4; Ex-Date: 04-Jul-25
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 08-Jul-25
Roto Pumps: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 11-Jul-25
Share market live today: Corporate actions
Dividend
26-Jun-25
ENBETRD: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.01
PRIMESECU: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
27-Jun-25
SWARAJENG: Final Dividend - Rs. - 104.50
BHARAT: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.60
WELSPUNLIV: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.70
HDFCBANK: Dividend - Rs. - 22.00
CIPLA: Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.00
SKYIND: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
JAYAGROGN: Dividend - Rs. - 2.50
RPGLIFE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.00
ABDL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.60
ALUFLUOR: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.00
VAIBHAVGBL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
VISAKAIND: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
CARERATING: Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00
MAHSCOOTER: Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.00
RAINBOW: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.00
BAJAJHLDNG: Final Dividend - Rs. - 28.00
SYNGENE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25
BAJAJFINSV: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
30-Jun-25
SAGARSOFT: Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
DALMIASUG: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
INDHOTEL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.25
CFF: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
IPO
Kalpataru: Open: 24-Jun-25; Close: 26-Jun-25
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Open: 24-Jun-25; Close: 26-Jun-25
Globe Civil Projects: Open: 24-Jun-25; Close: 26-Jun-25
HDB Financial Services: Open: 25-Jun-25; Close: 27-Jun-25
Sambhv Steel Tubes: Open: 25-Jun-25; Close: 27-Jun-25
Indogulf Cropsciences: Open: 26-Jun-25; Close: 30-Jun-25
Prime Securities Ltd.: Final Dividend Rs. 1.50; Ex Date: 26-Jun-2025
Stock market live today: Bulk Deal & Insider Trade Update
Bulk Deals
*Star Health & Al Ins Co L: Wf Asian Smaller Companies Fund Limited Sell 16685900 Shares @ Rs. 420.03
*Star Health & Al Ins Co L: Sbi Mutual Fund Buy 16422758 Shares @ Rs. 420
*Anzen Ind Ene Yld Plu Tru: Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Sell 4225000 Shares @ Rs. 112.56
*Jtekt India Ltd: Nippon India Mutual Fund A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund Buy 1998630 Shares @ Rs. 138.84
*Arisinfra Solutions Ltd: Societe Generale Sell 1022030 Shares @ Rs. 184.81
*Arisinfra Solutions Ltd: Nova Global Opportunities Fund Pcc - Touchstone Sell 522354 Shares @ Rs. 205
*Arisinfra Solutions Ltd: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd Sell 540674 Shares @ Rs. 183.73
*Impal: Pari Washington Company Ac Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd Sell 491000 Shares @ Rs. 1150
*Jtektindia: Nippon India Mutual Fund Buy 1925001 Shares @ Rs. 138.82
*Impal: Pari Washington Investment Fund Sell 133000 Shares @ Rs. 1150
*Arnold: Leading Light Fund Vcc - The Triumph Fund Sell 200000 Shares @ Rs. 24.22
Block Deals
---
Insider Trade
Acquisition
* Ghcl Ltd: Neelabh Dalmia, Promoter, Acquisition 1800 shares on 24-Jun-25
* Tata Consumer Products Ltd: SUNIL D’SOUZA, Director, Acquisition 22024 shares on 24-Jun-25
* Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd: SMT AISHWARYA PATHY, Promoter & Director, Acquisition 298 shares on 11-Jun-25
* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd: Mohan Joshi, Director, Acquisition 58400 shares on 23-Jun-25
* Jindal Steel & Power Ltd: Jindal Power Limited, Promoter Group, Acquisition 599114 shares on 19-Jun-25
* Valor Estate Ltd: Vinod K. Goenka, Promoter, Acquisition 300000 shares on 23-Jun-25
* Quick Heal Technologies Ltd: Sneha Kailash Katkar, Promoter, Acquisition 3319498 shares on 24-Jun-25
Disposal
* Info Edge (India) Ltd: Chintan Arvind Thakkar, Director, Disposal 18573 shares on 24-Jun-25
* Quick Heal Technologies Ltd: Anupama Kailash Katkar, Promoter, Disposal 3319498 shares on 24-Jun-25
Pledge
* Quick Heal Technologies Ltd: Kailash Katkar, Promoter, Pledge 2725000 shares on 20-Jun-25
Securities in Ban Period: BSOFT, MCX, TITAGARH
Key market data: June 25, 2025
FII (Rs. Cr.): -2428
DII (Rs. Cr.): 2373
FII F&O (Rs. Cr.): 24110
BSE CASH SEGMENT TRADED VALUE (Rs. Cr.): 6401
NSE CASH SEGMENT TRADED VALUE (Rs. Cr.): 101658
NSE ADVANCE/ DECLINE: 2.75
Currency market updates
USDINR: 86.01 (-0.03%)
DOLLAR INDEX: 97.08 (-0.2%)
US 10YRS BOND YIELD: 4.27%
INDIA 10YRS BOND YIELD: 6.28%
- 09:20 | June 26, 2025
Trends in commodities markets
GOLD COMEX (USD/toz): 3345 (0.06%)
SILVER COMEX (USD/toz): 36.53 (0.26%)
LME COPPER (USD/MT): 9712.5 (0.45%)
LME ZINC (USD/MT): 2704.5 (0.86%)
LME ALUMINIUM (USD/MT): 2563.5 (-0.6%)
BRENT CRUDE (USD/bbl): 67.91 (0.34%)
WTI CRUDE OIL (USD/bbl): 65.22 (0.46%)
- 09:20 | June 26, 2025
Global Market Update
GIFT NIFTY: 40 (25292) @ 08:03 AM *Considering last trading day closing of 25252
DOW: -107 (-0.25%)
NASDAQ: 61 (0.31%)
DOW FUTURES: 14 (0.03%)
HANGSENG: -143 (-0.58%)
SHANGHAI COMP: -4 (-0.11%)
NIKKEI: 410 (1.05%)
Stock market live today: Here’s a list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today
🔴PB Fin: Co-founders Likely To Sell 1.1% Eq Via Block Deals, Base Price At 0-2.20% Disc To CMP
🔴Mobikwik: Net 1 Applied Tech Likely To Sell 8% Stake Via Block Deals, FP At 0-8.40% Disc To CMP
🔴Easy Trip: Rollin’s Withdraws From 30% Stake Sale Transaction Worth `60 Cr With Co
Stock market live today: Timex Group India Ltd (TIMEX)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 25- June-25 to 26- June-25
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 25- June-25
For Retail open & close date – 26- June-25 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “175.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 264.20\u0009
Current Market Price: Rs 251.00
Base Issue size: 0.76 Crs Shares – 7.50% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.76 Crs Shares – 7.50% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 1.51 Crs equity shares (INR 265 Cr) – 15.00% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 25- June-25
Total Issue Size: 1.3628 Crs shares (INR 238.49 Cr)
Non- Retail Clearing Price: Rs 206.05
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 26- June-25 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.1514 Crs equity shares (INR 26.50 Cr)
Note: Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note: Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs. 206.05
Stock market live today: Jefferies On Pharma
Big Pharma is diversifying geographically, benefiting Indian CRDMOs with small molecule expertise
Piramal Pharma: Diversified growth across CDMO and Generics
Syngene aiming for growth but has lot of work to do
Laurus Labs bullish on Big Pharma
Cohance building a technology driven platform
Gland Pharma aiming to be back on growth path
Stock market live today: SBI to raise ₹25,000 crore through first QIP since 2017 to enhance capital buffer
The State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to raise up to ₹25,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking its first equity share sale in eight years since its last QIP in 2017, when it raised ₹15,000 crore. This fundraising, approved by SBI’s board on May 3, 2025, aims to bolster its Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital, which stood at 11% as of March 2025, among the lowest for public sector banks. If successful, this would be India’s largest QIP to date.
SBI has appointed six investment banks to manage the QIP: Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets. These banks reportedly offered to handle the fundraising for a nominal fee of ₹1, a competitive tactic to secure the prestigious mandate. The QIP is expected to be executed in the coming months, with the final timing and quantum depending on market conditions.
A QIP allows listed companies like SBI to raise capital quickly by issuing shares or convertible securities to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, without the lengthy regulatory processes required for public offerings. Regulations stipulate that for an issue size exceeding ₹250 crore, there must be at least five allottees, with no single buyer receiving more than 50% of the stake.
- 09:09 | June 26, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise as US inventory levels decline
- 08:48 | June 26, 2025
Commodities updates: Gold steadies as traders mull West Asia truce, Fed’s rate-cut path
- 08:44 | June 26, 2025
Stock market live today: F&O cues for June 26, 2025 Expiry
June Series Expiry: Today marks the expiry of the June 2025 F&O series, likely leading to heightened volatility as traders adjust positions.
FIIs bought ₹528 Cr worth of index futures, indicating a bullish stance in the derivatives segment.
Added 77,300 short index puts, suggesting confidence in a floor around current levels.
Covered 21,500 short calls, reducing exposure to upside risks.
Bought 1.25 lakh long puts, likely as a hedge against potential downside moves.
Option Writers’ Positioning:
Support Zone: 25,100–25,150, where significant put writing indicates a strong base for the Nifty.
Supply Zone: 25,300–25,350, with call writing signaling resistance, capping potential upside.
The Nifty is expected to consolidate between 25,100 and 25,350, with support holding firm unless breached decisively. FIIs’ put buying suggests caution for downside risks, while their futures buying and call covering reflect mild optimism. Traders should monitor 25,100 for support and 25,350 for resistance, as breakout or breakdown beyond these levels could trigger directional moves. Expiry-driven volatility may amplify intraday swings.
Share market live today: Stocks in News
Lemon Tree Hotels: Company Signs License Agreement for 108-Room Lemon Tree Premier in Surat, Gujarat; To Be Managed By Carnation Hotels (Positive)
KNR Constructions: Company gets LoA for Rs 4,800 cr to develop, operate NTPC unit’s coal block (Positive)
CEAT: Company To Issue NCDS Up To Rs 5 billion, Company To Infuse Up To Rs 4 billion In Sri Lanka Subsidiary, Company To Avail Credit Facility Up To Rs 10 billion (Positive)
Western Carriers (India): Company Receives Rs 5.58 billion Work Order from Jindal Stainless (Positive)
Garware Technical Fibres: Company Transfers Norway Branch Business to Local Subsidiary For Strategic Realignment (Positive)
Jio Financial Services Ltd: Company invested Rs 190 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jio Payments Bank Limited. (Positive)
ASK Automotive Ltd: Company announced its Board approved a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH to manufacture and sell sunroof control cables. ASK Automotive will hold 49% stake in the JV, investing up to Rs 2.45 Cr (Positive)
Lloyds Metals & Energy: Company Receives Environmental Clearance for Expansion of Iron Ore Mining Capacity to 55 Mtpa - Sets the Stage For India’s Largest Iron Ore Mine (Positive)
Union Bank: Bank to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore via equity & debt (Positive)
Balaji Amines: Company received consent to manufacture ISOPROPYLAMINE (MIPA/DIPA). Trial runs will begin soon, with commercial production to follow. (Positive)
CEAT: Company To Issue NCDS Up To Rs 5 billion, Company To Infuse Up To Rs 4 billion In Sri Lanka Subsidiary, Company To Avail Credit Facility Up To Rs 10 billion (Positive)
Nukleus Office Solutions: Company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Golden Tower Infratech to lease approx. 44,000 sq. ft. of office space in Noida for managed/co-working office operations (Positive)
Tata Steel: Company Infuses $180 million In T Steel Holdings as Part of USD 2.5 Billion Investment Plan (Positive)
Cartrade Tech: Olx India Targets $29 Billion Gmv with Ai-Driven, Trust-Centric Used Goods Marketplace Strategy - Investor Presentation (Positive)
CAN Fin Homes: Company Recommends Debt Issuance Up To Rs 100 billion , Company Recommends Share Issue Up To Rs 10 billion (Positive)
DCX Systems: Company Got Order worth Rs 4.36. crore (Positive)
HUL: unilever group to transfer entire stake in kwality wall’s (India) to magnum ice cream company as part of global demerger (Neutral)
Adani Enterprises: Company Files Draft Prospectus for Rs 1,000 Crore Ncd Public Issue (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company Unit Rise Worldwide Reduces Stake in Jio Blast Esports To 50% Following Jv Share Allotment To Blast Esports (Neutral)
Updater Services Ltd: Company announced that ICRA Limited has upgraded the credit rating for its long-term fund-based facilities to [ICRA]AA- (Stable) from [ICRA]A+ (Stable). (Neutral)
M&M: Company Subsidiary Mahindra Defence Systems to Sell 88% Stake In Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring FZ LLC to Mahindra Advanced Technologies (Neutral)
SMS Pharmaceuticals: Company announced the successful completion of a USFDA inspection at its Central Laboratory Analytical Services in Telangana. (Neutral)
Bhagwati Autocast Limited: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Ashish Makati from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Neutral)
Mohit Paper Mills Limited: Company announced the resignation of Ms. Kusum Chauhan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective June 25, 2025 (Neutral)
Dilip Buildcon: Company announces provisional completion of the Bangarupalem-Gudipala project in Andhra Pradesh under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. (Neutral)
Vodafone Idea: Company said to seek $2.9 Billion in loans to bolster network (Neutral)
RCF: Company Faces Rs 204 Cr Hit As Dof Rejects Gas Cost Recognition for Urea Production Company Seeks Reconsideration, Cites Violation of Gas Pooling Principles (Negative)
Everest Industries: Company received a Show Cause Notice from the GST Department forFY19-FY23. The notice cites concerns like excess ITC claims & short GST payments, with a total demand of Rs 21.15 Million. (Negative)
VLS Finance Ltd: Company Received an order from the Commissioner of Income-tax cancelling a Rs 25.97 Cr demand notice for A.Y. 2022-23. (Negative)
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 26.06.2025
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 244K versus Previous: 245K)
18:00 U.S. Final GDP Price Index q/q (Expected: -0.2% versus Previous: -0.2%)
18:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: 8.4% versus Previous: -6.3%)
18:15 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
18:30 U.S. FOMC Member Hammack Speaks
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: -6.3%)
22:45 U.S. FOMC Member Barr Speaks
Stock market live today: India’s economy shows resilience in 2025 despite global challenges
India’s economy has shown resilience in 2025 despite global trade and geopolitical challenges, as per recent reports. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted in its June 2025 bulletin that high-frequency indicators, such as e-way bills, GST revenue, toll collections, and digital payments, reflect robust activity in industrial and services sectors. Real GDP grew by 6.5% in FY25, with a strong 7.4% in Q4, driven by fixed investment (9.4%) and construction. Inflation remained below target for the fourth consecutive month in May, aided by record crop production. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed India leading globally in activity expansion, with services PMI at 58.8% and manufacturing at 57.6%. Financial conditions support growth, with recent rate cuts (repo rate at 5.5%) enhancing credit transmission. Rural demand is rising, and India ranks 16th globally in FDI inflows, with $114 billion in digital economy greenfield investments from 2020–2024. However, global uncertainties, including trade barriers and geopolitical tensions, pose risks to the medium-term outlook.
- 08:36 | June 26, 2025
- 08:35 | June 26, 2025
- 08:34 | June 26, 2025
- 08:16 | June 26, 2025
Stock market live today: F&O Cues
Nifty June Futures up 0.71% at a premium of 6 points. OI down by 25.8%.
Nifty Options June 26 Expiry: Maximum Call OI at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,200.
Securities in ban period: Titagarh, Birlasoft and MCX.
Stock market live today: Trading Tweaks
Securities to be excluded from ST-ASM Framework: Carysil, Nelco.
Securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Dredging Corporation of India, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries.
Ex-Dividend: Prime Securities
Shares to Exit Anchor Lock-In: Ventive Hospitality (5%), Carraro India (49%), Sanathan Textiles (2%), Mamta Machinery (50%)
Stock market live today: Insider Trading
GHCL: Promoter Neelabh Dalmia bought 1,800 shares.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Narayan S sold 1,000 shares.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Jindal Power bought 5.99 lakh shares.
Valor Estate: Promoter Vinod K. Goenka bought 3 lakh shares.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Promoter Yatin Sanjay Gupte created a pledge for 1.93 crore shares.
Quick Heal Technologies: Promoter Kailash Katkar created a pledge for 27.25 lakh shares.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Promoter Base Engineering LLP sold 4.93 lakh shares.
Transindia Real Estate: Promoter Shashikiran Shetty bought 45,934 shares.
Stock to watch out for June 26, 2025
Stocks To Watch
Kotak Mahindra Bank : MSCI ESG Ratings and Research Private Ltd has upgraded the ESG rating of the bank to AA from A.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has received a ₹535 crore order from CAMALCO SA., Cameroon, for 560 wagons and a 20-year maintenance contract.
JSW Energy, via Energizent Power Private Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC Ltd for ISTS-connected 300 MW solar-wind hybrid capacity.
Adani Enterprises Ltd has approved a public issue of NCDs with a base size of ₹500 crore, expandable by an additional ₹500 crore via a green shoe option, taking the total issue size to ₹1,000 crore. This move aims to strengthen the company’s funding flexibility through debt capital markets.
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd : Net1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV is poised to offload an 8% stake in Mobikwik via a block deal. Offering shares at a discount of up to 8.4% to market price. The exit comes after Net1’s $40 million investment in 2016, marking a strategic shift after years of partnership in the digital payments space.
Tejas Networks announced its partnership with Rakuten Symphony to drive global expansion through interoperable 5G solutions.
Om Infra has bagged a contract of ₹199 crore for turnkey contract execution for hydro-mechanical works for India’s largest power generation project of 2880 MW, the Dibang Project, from NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd has updated that the construction of the 4-lane Bangalore-Chennai Expressway from Km 127.000 to Km 156.000 Section in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode has been provisionally completed.
Jio Financial has subscribed to and has been allocated 19 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank for ₹190 crore.
KNR Construction has secured a ₹4,801 crore contract for developing and operating the Banhardih Coal Mining Block in Jharkhand. The award came from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a JV between NTPC and JBVNL. The deal, granted to the KNRCL-HCPL JV, marks KNR’s strategic entry into coal mining operations.
Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary, Reliance Defence, has bagged a ₹600 crore export order from German arms and ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH - one of the largest orders secured in the high-tech ammunition segment so far.
Adani Total Gas announced a collaboration with Jio-BP to integrate fuel distribution networks. Under the tie-up, Adani fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s petrol and diesel, while select Jio-bp stations will be equipped with Adani Total’s CNG units - a move aimed at improving fuel quality and access in authorised areas.
CDSL has signed an MoU with IIM Mumbai to tap into advanced data analytics and research. The partnership aims to drive deeper insights into financial market behavior and strengthen innovation in the securities ecosystem.
Vodafone Idea is in talks to raise ₹250 billion ($2.9 billion) in loans to strengthen its network and counter subscriber losses to rivals. The proposed 10-year loan, likely led by the State Bank of India, would blend domestic and foreign funding amid fresh hopes of government relief for telecom dues.
Timex Group will exercise the oversubscription option in its upcoming OFS slated for June 26, increasing the total stake on offer to 15%.
Ask Automotive board approves JV with Germany’s TD Holding, to hold 49% stake
JSW Steel moves Supreme Court to review order cancelling Bhushan Power resolution plan
Wheels India approved the acquisition of 7.64 lakh shares of Axles India from forge 2000 for Rs 22.68 crore.
Balaji Amines received consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE. Trial runs will start and commencement of commercial Production will take effect shortly.
Union Bank of India approved raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore via debt and equity.
SMS Pharma: USFDA concluded inspection at Telangana facility with Zero form 483 observations. The inspection was conducted from June 23-25.
ASK Automotive: The company entered a 49:51 JV agreement with TD holding GMBH. The agreement to manufacture, market and sell sunroof control, helix cables for passenger vehicles.
Ceat approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs and approved to infuse capital up to Rs 400 crore in arm Ceat Oht Lanka.
RCF Chemicals: Department of Fertilizers denies request for EPMC or spot gas recognition procured for urea operations for 2021-23. The non-recognition is expected to have a financial impact of nearly Rs 204 crore.
Federal Bank to consider fundraising via debt, equity in its board meeting on June 30.
Tata Steel acquired 179 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,563 crore in T Steel Holdings.
Garware Technical Fibres in an agreement to sell all its assets and liabilities in its Norway branch to arm.
Godrej Properties: The company executed a share purchase agreement for stake sales in arms for Rs 54 crore.
Manappuram Finance executed an agreement to issue a warrant worth Rs 2,192 crore to BC Asia Investments XIV at Rs 236 per warrant. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe to 1 share.
OM Infra received Rs 199 crore order for 2880 MW Dibang project from NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.
AU Small Finance Bank to consider an annual fundraise plan in its board meeting on June 28.
Signature Global approved raising up to Rs 875 crore via NCDs.
BSE: SEBI imposed penalty of Rs 25 lakh for violation of regulation. The penalty has no material impact on financial, operation or other activities.
Tata Steel: The company received show cause notice relating to irregular availing of Input Tax Credit of Rs 890 crore during FY19.
Mahindra and Mahindra sells its entire stake in Mahindra Defence Systems to Mahindra Advanced Tech.
Panorama Studios: Arm in an agreement with Arha Media and Broadcasting to grant exclusive licence of airborne rights of four Telugu Films.
Prime Focus: Step-Down arm Brahma AI Holdings incorporated wholly owned arm Brahma AI services USA.
Bondada Engineering incorporated subsidiary GreenBond RE Park Private.
HG Infra incorporated an arm to set up standalone battery energy storage systems in Gujarat.
Can Fin Homes approved to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via debt and 1,000 crores via QIP.
JSW Steel filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding its earlier judgment related to Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.’s resolution plan.
Stock market live today: Corporate action news
ASK AUTOMOTIVE: To form JV with Germany’s TD Holding for auto cable manufacturing.
VODAFONE IDEA: Said to seek \$2.9 billion in loans to upgrade its telecom network.
SUMIT WOODS: FY25 investor presentation highlights ₹144 crore revenue and 10.36 lakh sq. ft. project pipeline.
HARDCASTLE & WAUD: Loses eviction suit to CCI; evaluating legal options.
MANAPPURAM FINANCE: CCI clears ₹4,385 crore investment by BC Partners; promoter change underway.
CEAT: Approves ₹500 crore NCD issue and ₹400 crore infusion into Sri Lanka unit.
ASK AUTOMOTIVE: To enter JV with German firm for sunroof and helix cables.
WARREN TEA: Board to consider merger with Maple Hotels on June 30.
RBI: June bulletin highlights industrial strength, low inflation, and supportive financial conditions.
HAL: GE Aerospace confirms 12 engine deliveries for 2025, aligned with HAL’s schedule.
DGTR: Initiates probe into subsidized glass imports from Malaysia; Borosil & HNG among potential beneficiaries.
ACME SOLAR: Signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW Rajasthan solar project at ₹3.05/kWh.
DR. LAL PATHLABS: Boosts genomics capacity by integrating Illumina’s NovaSeq X series for diagnostics.
SECI: Extends bid deadline to June 30 for Green Ammonia tender under hydrogen mission.
Stock market live today: RCF: Faces ₹204 crore impact as DoF denies recognition of gas use for urea production
Stock market live today: NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA: Gets NSE and BSE nod for merger with Meridian Medical Research.
Stock market live today: BALAJI AMINES: Gets nod to start Isopropylamine production; commercial launch soon
Stock market live today: SPICEJET: Denies CRISIL’s D rating relevance; says valid ratings from CARE are in place
IPO Subscription Update: Globe Civil Projects excels at 15.2x, While HDB Financial and others lag
HDB FINANCIAL: IPO subscribed 39% on Day 1; QIB 0.01x, Non-Retail 0.80x, Retail 0.33x.
GLOBE CIVIL PROJECTS: Subscribed 15.2x on Day 2; QIB 8.15x, Non-Retail 21.3x, Retail 16.73x.
ELENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL GASES: Subscribed 0.32x on Day 2; QIB 0x, Non-Retail 0.65x, Retail 0.38x.
KALPATARU PROJECTS: Subscribed 0.38x on Day 2; QIB 0.18x, Non-Retail 0.58x, Retail 0.80x.
SAMBHV STEEL: Subscribed 0.41x on Day 1; QIB 0.16x, Non-Retail 0.73x, Retail 0.61x.
- 07:54 | June 26, 2025
Stock market live today: BHANDARI HOSIERY: Promoter group entity acquires 1 lakh shares via off-market transfer
Stock market live today: SPICEJET: Clarifies CRISIL ‘D’ rating as outdated and irrelevant amid minor facility non-cooperation
Stock market live today: Fundraising Highlights: Union Bank, SEPC, and others secure capital for growth and operations
FUNDRAISING
UNION BANK: Approves ₹6,000 crore capital raise via equity and bonds for growth and compliance.
SEPC: Rights issue oversubscribed 2.12x; raises ₹350 crore for debt reduction and working capital.
EXICOM TELE: To raise ₹260 crore via rights issue and converts ₹283.2 crore loan into EV unit equity.
JIO FINANCIAL: Infuses ₹190 crore into Jio Payments Bank to bolster capital and operations.
CAMS: To invest up to ₹1 crore in Fintuple Technologies for working capital support.
- 07:52 | June 26, 2025
Stock market live today: Leadership Changes: IndusInd Bank appoints Gopi Krishna as Head of Member Services; Jindal Stainless names Tarun Khulbe as CFO
LEADERSHIP CHANGES
INDUSIND BANK: Gopi Krishna appointed as Head of Member Services amid leadership exits at Bharat Financial.
JINDAL STAINLESS: Tarun Khulbe named CFO while continuing as CEO & Whole-time Director.
- 07:51 | June 26, 2025
ACQUISITION
URAVI DEFENCE: Acquires UK-based Spafax for £3.4 million to expand global defence tech presence.
ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS: Acquires land for ₹1,200 crore premium residential project in Chennai’s IT corridor.
📍 COLLABORATION
ADANI TOTAL GAS: Partners with Jio-bp to integrate fuel infrastructure across India.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES: Launches InnoVent Hackathon 3.0 with AWS to promote smart mobility innovation.
NUKLEUS OFFICE: Enters 2-year co-branding and co-working agreement with Qdesq in Gurgaon.
Stock market live today: Order Win: KNR Constructions, Reliance Infra, and others secure major contracts in various sectors
ORDER WIN
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS: JV wins ₹4,800 crore coal mine development order from NTPC’s subsidiary in Jharkhand.
RELIANCE INFRA: Bags ₹600 crore defence export order from Germany’s Rheinmetall for high-tech ammunition.
WESTERN CARRIERS: Wins ₹558 crore logistics order from Jindal Stainless for 3-year slab and coil transport.
OM INFRA: Bags ₹199.8 crore contract from NHPC for hydro-mechanical work at Dibang project.
SURYA ROSHNI: Secures ₹75.4 crore order from Gujarat Gas for 3LPE-coated ERW steel pipes.
DEE DEVELOPMENT ENGINEERS: Wins \$10 million (₹87 crore) piping fabrication order from international client.
DYNAMIC SERVICES: Subsidiary secures ₹1.35 crore battery supply order from Eastern Railway.
AIMTRON ELECTRONICS: Secures ₹49.6 crore orders; partners with Mindra for solar inverter manufacturing.
Stock market live today: One Mobikwik Systems offers 8% stake at 0%-8.4% discount to closing price
One mobikwik systems
0%-8.4% discount to closing price
8% stake on offer
Seller: Net 1 applied technologies Netherlands B
Stock market live today: IIFL Block: PB Fintech $106mn
* Seller – Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal
* Base Price – Rs 1800 ~0-2.2% discount
* Offer Size – 5.05 Mn shares ~1.1%
* Lock up 90 days
* Book close 08:15am IST 26th June
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 25 June 2025
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 101657.64 + 6401.34 Total: 108058.98
F&O Volume: 22006011.42 + 1390940.48 Total: 23396951.9
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2,427.74
(13260.43 – 15688.17)
DII: NET BUY: +2372.96
(12810.07 – 10437.11)
Share market live today: CLSA Roadshow Highlights: Strong investor interest in Bharti Airtel and Indus Tower amid market growth and valuation opportunities
CLSA - Roadshow feedback
Bharti’s stock rally, tariff hike and RJio IPO. Indus Tower HC-Outperform
Our roadshow in UK/EU revealed India market interest remains high and on Bharti Airtel, the top performing large cap up 37% in 12M. Investor appetite is big for Bharti with continuing strong growth. We highlighted Bharti’s expanding market-share and widening ARPU premium to Reliance Jio. Pushback on Bharti’s valuation led to discussions on upsides to growth cycle and likely RJio IPO. Client interest is also elevated in Indus Tower with cheap valuation, pending dividend and Vodafone Idea’s ongoing 4G/5G investments. Tata Communications’ enterprise business offering 15% Ebitda Cagr is getting client attention while Hexacom’s premium valuation may cause selling. We think Bharti, Indus and TCom will be bought into.
- 07:46 | June 26, 2025
Stock Market live today: KNR Construction bags order worth Rs 4,800 cr
KNR CONSTRUCTION: CO WINS ORDER WORTH RUPEES 4800 CR (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICE)
Stock market live today: EXICOM TELE-SYSTEMS approves ₹260 crore rights issue & loan conversion to boost stock Price
EXICOM TELE-SYSTEMS: CO APPROVES 2.60 BLN RUPEES VIA RIGHTS ISSUE. CO APPROVED CONVERSION OF UNSECURED LOAN, INCLUDING ACCRUED INTEREST, AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY RS 283.20 CR (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICE)
Watch out for these 20 stocks in today’s trade: Hindustan Unilever, PB Fintech, Mobikwik, ONGC, Wheels India, Axles India, Texmaco Rail, and more
Watch out for these 20 stocks in today’s trade: Hindustan Unilever, PB Fintech, Mobikwik, ONGC, Wheels India, Axles India, Texmaco Rail, JSW Steel, JSW Energy, NHPC, Tejas Networks, SMS Pharma, Balaji Amines, Adani Total, Signatureglobal, Western Carriers, Solarium Green Energy, Om Infra, Kaiser Corp, Last Mile Enterprises
Unilever's Magnum HoldCo to acquire majority stake in Kwality Wall's; Net1 to offload Mobikwik stake; ONGC achieves milestone in blowout control.
- 07:02 | June 26, 2025
