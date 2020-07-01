BDL Finance Director assumes charge

Nuka Srinivasulu on Wednesday assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a Miniratna Category-1 public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

A Bachelor in Commerce and an MBA in Finance from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Srinivasulu has a rich experience in various areas of finance spanning over 30 years, 24 of which was in BDL.

Prior to his new assignment, he served as General Manager (Finance) at BDL.

During his tenure at BDL, he has been as instrumental in coordinating with anchor investors for the maiden IPO of the company, implementation of Indian Accounting Standards, treasury management, taxation, budgetary control and policy formulation, the company said in a BDL statement.