Companies

BDL Finance Director assumes charge

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

Nuka Srinivasulu on Wednesday assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a Miniratna Category-1 public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

A Bachelor in Commerce and an MBA in Finance from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Srinivasulu has a rich experience in various areas of finance spanning over 30 years, 24 of which was in BDL.

Prior to his new assignment, he served as General Manager (Finance) at BDL.

During his tenure at BDL, he has been as instrumental in coordinating with anchor investors for the maiden IPO of the company, implementation of Indian Accounting Standards, treasury management, taxation, budgetary control and policy formulation, the company said in a BDL statement.

Published on July 01, 2020
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hero MotoCorp sells more than 4.5 lakh units in June