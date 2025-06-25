Share Market Highlights 25th June 2025: Markets log gains for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% on global rally

Stock Market today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 June 2025
- 16:16 | June 25, 2025
Indian Rupee Closing Figures: Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 86.07 against US dollar
- 15:55 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Union Bank of India board approved raising capital, not exceeding ₹6,000 crore
- 15:55 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Balaji Amines receives consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE (MIPA/ DIPA)
Balaji Amines received consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE (MIPA/ DIPA). Trial runs will be started and commencement of Commercial Production will take effect shortly.
- 15:54 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: GACM Technologies buys 30% in AI-drive EdTech company WEXL Edu
- 15:46 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO receives lukewarm response on Day 2
- 15:46 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza
Today, the Indian stock market closed with notable gains, reflecting positive investor sentiment driven by easing geopolitical tensions and encouraging global cues.
The Sensex ended the day up by approximately 700 points (around 0.85%), closing near 82,700 levels, while the Nifty 50 rose by about 0.8%, settling above 25,240.
Market breadth was strong, with nearly 2,000 shares advancing against around 600 decliners, indicating broad-based buying interest.
The upside momentum was primarily fueled by gains in key sectors such as IT, auto, and FMCG. Major contributors included Titan Company, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel, with Bharti Airtel hitting a 52-week high during the session.
Investor confidence was bolstered by a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which eased concerns over Middle East tensions and contributed to a drop in crude oil prices.
- 15:39 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex ended 700.40 pts or 0.85% higher at 82,755.51 and Nifty 50 settled at 25,244.75, up by 200.40 pts or 0.8%
- 15:38 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Post-market Quote by Mr. Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares
The Index gradually compounded its gains after a strong start and eventually closed higher at 25,244.75, registering gains of 200.40 points. All the sectors ended the day in positive territory, with Media and IT being the top performers. There was disparity in the broader markets where Midcaps lagged the Frontline Index while Smallcaps advanced by 1.49% and outperformed. Finally, the Index has given a decisive close above the 25,100 mark, which is now expected to act as immediate support. With the current momentum, the Index appears to move towards the 25,350–25,450 zone in the near term.
- 15:33 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Wheels India approves the acquisition of 7,64,533 equity shares of Axles India from Forge 2000 Private Limited
Wheels India board approved the acquisition of 7,64,533 equity shares of Axles India from Forge 2000 Private Limited at a total considération of ₹22.68 Crore. The proposed transaction is likely to be completed before August 31, 2025.
- 15:31 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Snowman Logistics Expands Network with 2 New Temperature-Controlled Owned Warehouses in Kolkata and Krishnapatnam
Snowman Logistics Limited, India’s leading provider of integrated temperature-controlled logistics services, is pleased to announce the completion of construction of and commencement of operations of its 2 owned new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouses in Kolkata and Krishnapatnam. The Kolkata facility has a capacity of 5,630 pallets, and the Krishnapatnam facility has a capacity of 3,927 pallets, bringing the total capacity of the company to 1,50,754 pallets, spread across 43 warehouses in 20 cities. In addition, the Company operates 296 owned and 325+ leased refrigerated vehicles pan India.
These new facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology incorporating automation to increase operational efficiency, and will cater to a wide range of industries, including seafood, ice cream, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, quick service restaurant (QSR) items, confectionery, bakery products, fruits and vegetables, and pharmaceuticals.
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited, stated, “The completion of our Kolkata and Krishnapatnam facility marks another significant step in our mission to provide best-in-class cold chain solutions. We are very confident that the requirement for cold chain will grow exponentially in the country, and we will continue to expand our network.”
- 15:28 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: HDB Financial Services IPO sees muted response on opening day with 0.27x subscription
- 15:20 | June 25, 2025
Stock Market live today: Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO sees tepid opening day response at 0.46x subscription
- 15:11 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: HDB Financial Services IPO booked 28% so far
HDB Financial Services IPO Live Updates: Biggest NBFC issue of the year opens today for subscription
HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Live Updates: The ₹12,500 crore IPO of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, opens for public subscription. Price band, issue size The price band is fixed at ₹700-₹740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹61,400 crore. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore by promoter HDFC Bank. At present, HDFC Bank holds a 94.36% stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank. Use of funds The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its Tier-I capital base. This will support future capital needs, including additional lending, to support business growth. After the proposed IPO, HDB Financial Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank. Listing date The shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025.
- 15:09 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: CareEdge Global IFSC Limited inks MoU with Invest India
CareEdge Global IFSC Limited has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest India. This strategic partnership will facilitate mutual participation in key domestic and international strategic discussions - with this collaboration, CareEdge Global and Invest India will jointly foster innovation and capacity-building to support India’s growing investment landscape.
- 15:07 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3.04 pm:
Titan (+3.55%), Infosys (+2.34%), M&M (+1.96%), Grasim (+1.78%), JSW Steel (+1.76%)
Top losers:
BEL (-2.77%), Kotak (-1.13%), Eicher Motors (-0.96%), ONGC (-0.79%), Axis Bank (-0.52%)
- 15:06 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: BSE update at 3pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 25, 2025, were 2,773 against 1,205 stocks that declined, and 152 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,130. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 101, and those that hit a 52-week low was 40. A total of 272 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 203 in the lower circuit.
- 15:05 | June 25, 2025
Commodity calls: Aluminium futures: Rebound expected
- 14:51 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 crore ($3.77 million) in maiden funding round to accelerate growth of online bond platform
Backed by leading investors from the investment and tech sectors, IndiaBonds will continue to scale its digital platform and make fixed income investing mainstream in India
Mumbai, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 — IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP) and one of India’s fastest-growing fintechs in the fixed income space, has successfully raised ₹32.5 crore ($3.77 million) in its first external funding round.
This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, which has been entirely bootstrapped for over four years – driven solely by the personal capital of its founders, Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka.
The round was led by a curated group of marquee individual investors from the investment and technology sectors, many of whom bring deep experience and strategic insight in scaling financial and digital platforms.
Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said, “We have raised a friends and associates round from a very select set of individuals who are not just contributing capital but will be particularly important in terms of advice and guidance for our scale-up stage. Our investors are leaders in the investment and technology industry who are excited to see our current stage and the vast untapped potential that lies in democratisation of the bond markets in India. This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year.”
He added, “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients and teams who have been instrumental in building for our vision of a Bond in Every Hand!”
IndiaBonds offers a seamless digital platform for retail and institutional investors to discover, assess, and invest in a range of fixed income products—including corporate bonds, government securities, and digital fixed deposits—helping make bond investing accessible, transparent, and efficient.
- 14:50 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: IPO note on HDB Financial Services Ltd by Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd
“We believe HDB Financial Services Ltd IPO brings investors an opportunity to invest in one of India’s leading and fastest-growing diversified NBFCs, with a well-balanced loan portfolio across Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance, and Consumer Finance. We think as it is backed by the brand strength and operational discipline of its promoter, HDFC Bank, HDB has demonstrated consistent growth, strong underwriting capabilities, and resilient asset quality—evidenced by its low GNPA and NNPA ratios. We also think with over 19 million customers, a granular loan book, and a robust phygital distribution network of 1,771 branches and 140,000+ retail touchpoints, the company is well-positioned to capture underpenetrated credit demand, particularly among “new to credit” borrowers. By looking at the financials, the company has demonstrated a revenue growth of 14.3% in FY2024 and 15% in FY2025, with net profit rising by 25.6% in FY2024, though witnessing a modest decline of 11.6% in FY2025, mainly on account of two- fold increase in provision. On valuation parse at the upper price band of Rs.740/-, the issue is asking a market cap of Rs.61388 cr. Based on FY 2025 earnings and fully diluted post-IPO paid up capital, the company is asking for Price to book ratio (P/B) of 3.5x which seems fairly valued looking at its industry average ~3.5-4x. Given its strong parentage, proven execution across cycles, diversified loan mix, and digital-first approach, we believe HDB Financial Services is well positioned to benefit from India’s ongoing financial inclusion and expanding retail credit demand. Hence, looking at all attributes we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” the HDB Financial Services Ltd IPO for long-term perspective. “
- 14:50 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: EPACK Group appoints Narayan Lodha as its Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
EPACK Group, a listed company and rapidly growing Indian conglomerate (India’s No. 1 AC Manufacturer) with diversified operations across consumer durables, prefabricated construction, EPS-based packaging solutions, and petrochemicals, has announced the appointment of Mr. Narayan Lodha as its Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
With over 25 years of leadership experience, qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, Mr. Lodha is a seasoned finance professional known for his deep expertise in corporate finance, capital markets and strategic planning.
- 14:49 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: Equirus Group appoints Vimal Chauhan as CFO
Mumbai, 25 June 2025: Leading financial services powerhouse Equirus Group has appointed Vimal Chauhan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A Chartered Accountant with over 17 years of experience across finance leadership, strategy, and financial planning, Vimal has held senior roles at Home First Finance, VKL group, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Staples India, among others.
In his new role, Vimal will oversee Finance, Treasury, Accounts, Secretarial, Legal, Risk, and Control functions across the Equirus Group which comprises businesses with leading positions in investment banking, institutional equities, wealth management and insurance broking amongst others.
“We are glad to have Vimal join us as CFO for the Equirus Group overseeing Finance, Treasury, Accounts, Secretarial, Legal, Risk and control. His appointment is part of our strategy to strengthen our leadership team as Equirus 2 evolves to ensure we continue to Champion the India investment case to play our small role in powering our nation’s march to a Viksit Bharat,” said Ajit Deshmukh, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Equirus Group.
With a sharpened leadership team, Equirus is poised to further its mission of delivering innovation-led, client-first financial solutions. The recent appointments mark another important step in building a future-ready organization that can accelerate India’s growth story and empower entrepreneurs and investors alike.
- 14:48 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: Gujarat-based Sudeep Pharma Limited files DRHP for IPO
Gujarat-based Sudeep Pharma, a technology led manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mop up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO, with a face value of ₹1 each, combines fresh issuance of Rs 95 crore with an offer for sale of up to 1,00,76,492 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholder.
The offer for sale consists of up to 35,67,670 equity shares by Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, up to 5004622 equity shares by Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, up to 7,50,000 equity shares by Shanil Sujit Bhayani, and up to 7,54,200 equity shares by Avani Sujit Bhayani.
The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider an issue of specified securities, aggregating to Rs 19 crores as pre-IPO placement shall not exceed 20% of the size of the fresh issue. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.
The proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 75.81 crore for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility I; and general corporate purposes.
- 14:47 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live updates: Dee Development Engineers Limited secures $10 million international order for advanced piping solutions
New Delhi, June 25, 2025 – DEE Development Engineers Limited (BSE: 544198 | NSE: DEEDEV), a leading engineering solutions provider specializing in high-precision process piping systems, has secured a major international order valued at approximately USD 10 million. The order pertains to the fabrication and export of critical piping spools with complete material responsibility, marking another significant milestone in the company’s global growth trajectory.
Awarded by a prominent international entity, the contract scope includes fabrication of piping spools along with Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Post Weld Heat Treatment (PWHT), blasting & painting, and export-ready packaging and transport up to the FOB port. The order is slated for completion by February 28, 2026.
Commenting on the win, Mr. Krishan Lalit Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, DEE Development Engineers Limited, said, “This order is a testament to DEE’s continuous efforts in delivering complex piping solutions that meet global standards. We expect to supply best-in-class capabilities in engineered fabrication and process expertise to our client.”
- 14:46 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Globe Civil Projects IPO
Globe Civil Projects IPO has been subscribed 12.52 times as at 2.36 pm on June 25.
QIBs: 8.11 times
NIIs: 16.16 times
Retail: 13.49 times
- 14:42 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Wonder Electricals says 640-kilowatt solar power plant installed at Khasra
Wonder Electricals informed that the 640-kilowatt solar power plant is installed at Khasra No. 105-106, Raipur Industrial Area, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Uttarakhand — commercial operations within the next fifteen days.
Shares traded at ₹161.55 on the NSE, down 1.45%.
- 14:13 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Apollo Techno Industries Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE SME
- 14:08 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Thomas Cook India Launches WhatsApp Calling Feature for Forex Queries
Thomas Cook India Launches WhatsApp Calling Feature for Forex Queries, Offering Voice Support to its pre-paid card customers
Stock soared 4.36% on the NSE to ₹163.70.
- 14:00 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Jindal Stainless appoints CEO Tarun Kumar Khulbe as CFO
Jindal Stainless Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding appointment of Tarun Kumar Khulbe, CEO & Whole-time Director as also the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. Jun 25, 2025.
Company’s board has also approved PT Glory Metal Indonesia as subsidiary (step-down) of the Company.
- 13:53 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Markets Rally on Ceasefire Optimism, Nifty Hits Fresh Highs: Emkay’s Jaykrishna Gandhi
Perspective on Markets by Mr. Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head Business Development – Institutional Equities at Emkay Global Financial Services.
“Equity indices and futures are now higher vs when the Israel attacks on Iran started, and the comments on “Ceasefire” have only ignited aggressive bids for risk assets here. In line with the same we have also seen rapid momentum in the Indian markets, with Nifty above 25,250 for the first time since October 2024.
Nasdaq too closed at all time high yesterday (closing basis), and SPX is just 60/70bps shy of its own ATH levels. Ceasefire (despite being a fragile one) seems to be working so far, and Trump also acknowledged China’s buying of IRAN oil adding that China could continue to buy, adding that he hopes that they will purchase plenty from US also.
Meanwhile, on data front, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index tumbled to 93.0 (vs upwardly revised 98.4) in June, with the present situation tumbling to the WEAKEST level since Sept 2024. OIL continued to tumble, now below $68/bbl. retracing almost all the gains it saw post the Israel’s attacks.
We remain constructive on Indian markets on the back of RBI’s monetary easing and earnings recovery in 2HFY25. Valuation comfort has eroded, although prospects of an earnings recovery keep us positive on overall markets. Indian IT has rallied hard off late (outperforming the broader indices) on the expectations of US rate cuts in the H2 and resilient economy (recession odds slipping back below 30% from 65% in April). But the valuations and tepid earning growth DO NOT offer much of upside from here on – while I would be looking for SHORTS again in IT, would be better to wait on the sideline for now.
A decisive sustainable move above 25250, will lead to market witnessing the previous highs above 26K however 25460 may act as a near term resistance. Continue with our stance that alpha to be generated in the mid and small cap names rather than just in the Index.”
- 13:50 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp Partner to Enhance Quality Fuel Offerings
Adani Total Gas Limited and Jio-bp Partner to Enhance Quality Fuel Offerings
ATGL shares up 1.24% on the NSE to ₹639.70
- 13:48 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Alembic Pharmaceuticals informed that Viraj Save, Executive Vice President – Sales and Marketing resigns from the said position w.e.f. 31st May, 2025.
- 13:48 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: SEAMEC III has completed its contract with Mubarak Bridge Maritime FZCO
- 13:48 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Exicom Tele-Systems to raise up to ₹260 crore via rights issue
Exicom Tele-Systems board approved raising of funds through rights issue for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹260 crore.
Stock jumped 6.39% on the NSE to ₹193.60
- 13:47 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Narayana Hrudayalaya gets NSE nod for Meridian merger proposal
Narayana Hrudayalaya is in receipt of Observation Letter from National Stock Exchange of India Limited in relation to the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Ltd (subsidiary company) and Narayana Hrudayalaya.
The latter rose 1.29% on the NSE to ₹2,014.80
- 13:38 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Waaree Energies slides 0.64% despite heavy trading volume
- 13:37 | June 25, 2025
Share market live updates: Sensex zooms over 680 pts, IT stocks led gains, defence majors BEL, Mazagon, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, BDL in red
Top movers today June 25: Sensex zooms over 680 pts, IT stocks led gains, defence majors BEL, Mazagon, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, BDL in red
Top gainers losers today: Among Nifty 50, shares of Titan, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra and Eternal led the gainers, while Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors and ICICI Bank dragged.
- 13:30 | June 25, 2025
Mid-day updates: Markets sustain rally as geopolitical tensions ease; Sensex up 0.69%
- 13:29 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: CDSL and IIM Mumbai sign MoU to leverage data analytics
- 13:29 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: DBS Bank completes Aseem Infrastructure Finance’s first USD 80 million ECB and green loan
DBS Bank announced the completion of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited’s (AIFL) first External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and green loan of USD80 million. AIFL is an RBI registered NBFC – IFC (Non-Banking Finance Company – Infrastructure Finance Company), backed by NIIF (sovereign‑linked alternative asset manager anchored by the Government of India), that provides focused and customised financial solutions to the infrastructure sector, including funding the development of clean energy projects. DBS Bank Ltd. led the transaction as the sole mandated lead arranger through its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City.
- 13:27 | June 25, 2025
IPO recommendations: Kalpataru IPO: Should you invest?
- 12:51 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Transcorp International hit with ₹15.30 lakh penalty by RBI under FEMA provisions
Transcorp International informed that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of section 11 (3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, imposed an aggregate penalty of ₹15.30 lakh
- 12:49 | June 25, 2025
Latest news live: After 41 years, India sends second astronaut to space on ISS-bound mission
- 12:48 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: Ather Energy Announces Community Day 2025; shares zoon over 5%
Ather Energy announced the third edition of its flagship community event, Ather Community Day, will be held towards the end of August 2025. The theme for the same this year will be “Technology that works like magic,” and Ather will be showcasing its new scooter platform, EL, and concept vehicles at Community Day 2025. This year’s Community Day will also see the launch of Ather’s next-generation fast chargers, and an upgraded version of its software stack, Ather Stack 7.0.
Shares zoomed 5.50% on the NSE to ₹337.65.
- 12:47 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Uravi Defence to acquire 100% stake in UK’s SPAFAX International for phased investment
Uravi Defence & Technology has planned to acquire 100% equity stake in SPAFAX International Ltd, a reputed UK based company through its holding company known for its high-performance Automotive Defence solutions. The proposed investment has been executed through Bharat Technology Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd. Looking ahead, Uravi intends to gradually increase its ownership in SPAFAX through a phased acquisition strategy. The plan involves acquiring majority stake in 2026 and execute acquisition spread in multiple tranches.
Uravi Defence stock traded flat at ₹505.50 on the NSE.
- 12:31 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: Lupin gets nod from U.S. FDA for Prucalopride Tablets; shares trade flat
Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Prucalopride Tablets
Shares flat on the NSE at ₹1,926.20.
- 12:29 | June 25, 2025
Railway stocks in focus: Trades flat on the NSE
IRCTC ₹766.35
RVNL ₹398.60
Titagarh Rail ₹919.05
Jupiter Wagons ₹382.15
Container Corporation ₹747.65
IRFC ₹139.75
- 12:28 | June 25, 2025
Share market live today: Bajaj Finserv AMC unveils small cap fund
Bajaj Finserv AMC announces the launch of Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks, that offers quality, growth and value. The fund opens for subscription on June 27, 2025, and closes on July 11, 2025
- 12:04 | June 25, 2025
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on June 25, 2025, were 2,703 against 1,055 stocks that declined, and 180 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,938. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 83, and those that hit a 52-week low was 36. A total of 213 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 160 in the lower circuit.
- 12:03 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: DIXON: CO LARGEST CLIENT MOTOROLA STARTED OUTSOURCING DOMESTIC VOLUMES TO KARBONN (NEGATIVE FOR DIXON)
- 12:03 | June 25, 2025
Gravita India and Ganesha Ecosphere: Strong growth prospects in India’s recycling sector driving significant upside potential
Gravita India Limited (Gravita): We initiate coverage on Gravita India Ltd (GRAV) with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹2,406, implying an ~39% upside from current levels. GRAV’s diversified presence across recycling verticals, coupled with regulatory tailwinds and strong execution, makes it a compelling play on India’s transition toward a formal, sustainable waste management ecosystem. Regulatory tailwinds—such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms on used batteries, disposable plastics, and tyres, along with the implementation of the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) under Goods & Services Tax (GST)—are expected to accelerate the formalization of India’s recycling industry. GRAV is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift, given its established competitive advantages: 1. Extensive sourcing capabilities across five continents, 2. Wide manufacturing footprint across India, 3. In-house toolroom driving operational efficiency, 4. Continuous product diversification, and 5. Steady investments in R&D for new recycling ventures. We project GRAV’s revenue/EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 23%/31% over FY25–28. This growth will be driven by an increasing contribution from non-lead businesses, which are expected to account for ~23%/25% of revenue/EBITDA by FY28 (up from ~12%/13% in FY25). We value GRAV at ~24x EV/EBITDA, an implied P/E of ~32x FY28 EPS.
Ganesha Ecosphere Limited (GNPL): We initiate coverage on Ganesha Ecosphere with a BUY rating and a TP: Rs.2332, implying a ~58% upside. GNPL stands out as a pioneer in India’s plastic circularity movement, leveraging decades of experience to become a trusted name in PET recycling. With growing regulatory support for sustainability and rising consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging, the company is strategically expanding into food-grade rPET through bottle-to-bottle (B2B) recycling—a space with immense long-term potential. Its deep backward integration, extensive supplier network, and focus on quality make it well-positioned to serve FMCG brands looking to meet recycled content mandates. Backed by a strong track record and ambitious forward-looking investments, GNPL offers a unique, scalable play on India’s shift toward formalized, green manufacturing. GNPL’s revenue/EBITDA are anticipated to increase 23%/30% CAGR (FY25-28) led by revenue contribution from B2B recycling rising to ~48% in FY28e Vs ~21% in FY25. Higher contribution from the B2B business should ensure better profitability (Rs.25/kg Vs Rs.10-12/kg on B2F), provide for an order book visibility, limit pricing and margin volatilities as well as deliver improved capital efficiencies for GNPL. We have assumed for EBITDA/Kg in the B2B business to be flat while B2F EBITDA/kg to have a moderate increase. Revenue mix changes to lead to EBITDA margins expanding. The Rs.~10bn CAPEX over FY26-28 to be funded by Rs.~7bn of internal accruals, cash in hand, money from warrants and a moderate debt rise. Peak net debt to be at Rs.7bn.
- 12:02 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Avendus Spark research: Indian waste recycling sector gains momentum with circular surge
AVENDUS SPARK RESEARCH
▪ Avendus Spark ‘Unique’orns Series: Indian Waste Recycling Sector – A Circular Surge – Initiating Coverage
− Indian recycling sector gaining unprecedented momentum, powered by rising consumption, regulatory tightening, and a strong sustainability push
− The waste management system heavily reliant on a vast informal network currently should pivot towards a formal network led by GoI policy initiatives
− Gravita India is among the largest lead recyclers with a disciplined approach to expansion to benefit from rising regulatory compliance and formalisation in recycling
− Ganesha Ecosphere stands out as a pioneer in India’s plastic circularity movement with strong sourcing network and tailwinds from B2B recycling opportunity
- 12:01 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Bank of Baroda gives Rs 2, 762 crore as dividend to govt for FY25
The cheque was presented by Bank of Baroda Managing Director and CEO Debadatta Chand to the Finance Minister at her North Block office in the presence of senior officials.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday received a dividend cheque of Rs 2,762 crore on behalf of the government from the Bank of Baroda for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.
The cheque was presented by Bank of Baroda Managing Director and CEO Debadatta Chand to the Finance Minister at her North Block office in the presence of senior officials.
Government-owned Bank of Baroda had recently announced a 3.3 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for Q4FY25 to Rs 5,048 crore, up from Rs 4,886 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The bank had also declared a dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share for FY2024-25.
During the January–March quarter, BoB generated Rs 30,642 crore in interest income, reflecting a 3.6 per cent rise from Rs 29,583.40 crore a year earlier.
- 11:40 | June 25, 2025
IPO Live updates: HDB Financial Services IPO booked 12% so far, QIBs NIL
HDB Financial Services IPO Live Updates: Biggest NBFC issue of the year opens today for subscription
HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Live Updates: The ₹12,500 crore IPO of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, opens for public subscription. Price band, issue size The price band is fixed at ₹700-₹740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹61,400 crore. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore by promoter HDFC Bank. At present, HDFC Bank holds a 94.36% stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank. Use of funds The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its Tier-I capital base. This will support future capital needs, including additional lending, to support business growth. After the proposed IPO, HDB Financial Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank. Listing date The shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025.
- 11:38 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: SEPC Limited successfully closes ₹350 cr rights issue, shares up 2.83%
SEPC Limited has achieved closure of Rights Issue of 74,35,19,173 Partly paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to ₹ 350 Cr. having issue price of ₹ 10/- per Equity Share on a rights basis.
Shares rose 2.83% on the NSE to ₹13.83
- 11:37 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: Dr. Lal PathLabs boosts genomics division with Illumina’s NovaSeq X Series, shares rise 1.32%
Dr. Lal PathLabs has expanded its genomics capabilities by adding Illumina’s NovaSeq X Series to its dedicated genomics division, Genevolve.
Stock up 1.32% on the NSE to ₹2,773.30.
- 11:35 | June 25, 2025
Share market live today: Angel One launches ‘Pride & Prosperity’ workshop to Empower LGBTQ+ Indians with financial tools
- 11:34 | June 25, 2025
IPO updates live today: Kalpataru real estate IPO sees lukewarm response on day 2 despite strong anchor backing
- 11:13 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: ACME Solar Holdings subsidiary executes 25-year PPA with SECI
ACME Sikar Solar Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Limited, has executed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of ₹3.05 per kWh
Acme Solar Holdings stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹249.
- 11:11 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, writes...
Fed Powell’s prepared remarks for his two-day semi-annual testimony before Congress began with the statement that “the Fed must prevent a one-time increase in price-level from becoming an ongoing inflation problem by keeping inflation expectations well-anchored.” Even while these remarks support the possibility of rate decreases in the year’s final quarter, the main force behind the present price movement seems to be the reduction of geopolitical risks.
· Due to traders unwinding risk hedges linked to possible interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for around 20% of the world’s oil supply, the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has put pressure on the prices of gold and crude oil.
· Days after both countries agreed to the ceasefire, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered retaliatory strikes, despite the apparent breakthrough. Tehran disputes the claims that Iran had broken the pact.
Technical Triggers
· Gold prices can retrace to $3275(~Rs 96000) if it sustains below $3330 (~Rs 97000).
· Silver prices have retraced from their high; the next support is $35.50 (~Rs 105,300). Prices should sustain this support for the bull trend to continue. If this support is broken, the next downside level is $34.50 (~Rs 104,000). On the upside, prices can rise to $36.75 (~Rs 107,500).
- 11:01 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Manappuram Finance shares trade flat on NSE at ₹271.85 after CCI approves Bain Capital’s proposed acquisition of stake in company
- 11:00 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: GACM Technologies Ltd enters into definitive agreement to acquire 30% equity stake in WEXL Edu Private Limited; stock trades at ₹0.95 on NSE
- 10:58 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: IndiaBonds.com raises ₹32.5 crore in its first external funding round
IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP) and one of India’s fastest-growing fintechs in the fixed income space, has successfully raised ₹32.5 crore ($3.77 million) in its first external funding round.
This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, which has been entirely bootstrapped for over four years – driven solely by the personal capital of its founders, Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka.
The round was led by a curated group of marquee individual investors from the investment and technology sectors, many of whom bring deep experience and strategic insight in scaling financial and digital platforms.
Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said, “We have raised a friends and associates round from a very select set of individuals who are not just contributing capital but will be particularly important in terms of advice and guidance for our scale-up stage. Our investors are leaders in the investment and technology industry who are excited to see our current stage and the vast untapped potential that lies in democratisation of the bond markets in India. This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year.”
He added, “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients and teams who have been instrumental in building for our vision of a Bond in Every Hand!”
- 10:56 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Hindalco Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹669.80
Hindalco Industries stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹669.80 after positive opening of ₹676.95 from the previous close of ₹669.40. It had signed agreements to acquire 100% stake in AluChem companies for $125 million.
- 10:34 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Rama Telecom IPO opens for subscription
The initial public offering (IPO) of Rama Telecom, an telecom infrastructure and engineering solutions provider, opened for subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO priced in the range of Rs 65-68 per equity share, will remain open until June 27. At the upper end of the price band, Rama Telecom will fetch about Rs 25.13 crore from the issue, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE’s SME platform Emerge and the investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof, it added.
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 36.96 lakh shares with a face value to Rs 10 each.
Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. - PTI
- 10:30 | June 25, 2025
Nifty prediction today – June 25, 2025: Wait for dips to go long
- 10:28 | June 25, 2025
Nifty today: Top gainers on the NSE at around 10.25 am
Nestle (+2.17%), Titan (+1.87%), Tata Consumer (+1.56%), Eternal (+1.33%), HCL Tech (+1.25%)
Top losers:
BEL (-1.46%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.96%), Eicher Motors (-0.20%), Axis Bank (-0.17%), Shriram Finance (-0.04%)
- 10:17 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Influx Healthtech stock traded flat on NSE Emerge at ₹132.20 as at 10.11 am after listing at ₹132.50, a premium of 38% against the issue price of ₹96.
- 10:13 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Sensex surges 537 points as West Asia ceasefire eases geopolitical tensions
Sensex surges 537 points as West Asia ceasefire eases geopolitical tensions
Benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Wednesday morning, with the Sensex opening at 82,448.80, up from its previous close of 82,055.11, and climbing further to 82,592.05 at 9:46 am, a gain of 536.94 points or 0.65 per cent.
- 10:12 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Arisinfra Solutions stock rises 1.55% to ₹208.18 after listing at ₹205, a 7.65% discount from its IPO price of ₹222
.
- 10:05 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: Vodafone Idea shares up 2.33% to ₹7.02 after denying government communication on ₹84,000 crore AGR dues.
Vodafone Idea shares traded 2.33% positive on the NSE at ₹7.02, after opening flat at ₹6.87. The company had clarified that it had not received any communication from the government regarding relief on ₹84,000 cr dues against the reports citing the Government considering relief on AGR due
- 09:53 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Philogen S.p.A withdraws EMA application for Nidlegy for melanoma treatment
Philogen S.p.A announced the decision to voluntarily withdraw the application for marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nidlegy™, a biological investigational medicinal product which is intended to be used for the neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with locally advanced fully resectable melanoma.
- 09:52 | June 25, 2025
Share market live today: Star Health Insurance partners with Medi Assist to transform claims through AI and digital innovation
- 09:51 | June 25, 2025
Stock in focus: KEC International secures new orders worth ₹1,236 crores in civil business, stock rises 5.09%
KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,236 crores in its Civil business
Stock climbed 5.09% on the NSE to ₹933.90
- 09:51 | June 25, 2025
Share market live today: Tata Technologies and Amazon Web Services collaborate for 3rd edition of InnoVent hackathon, boosting smart mobility in India
Tata Technologies and Amazon Web Services collaborate to launch the 3rd edition of InnoVent hackathon for engineering students in India, shaping the future of Smart Mobility
Tata Tech shares inched up 0.66% on the NSE to ₹702.70
- 09:35 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Force Motors partners with Zoho to power digital transformation across its dealer networks
- 09:31 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: HDB Financial Services IPO opens for public subscription today. Follow live updates
HDB Financial Services IPO Live Updates: Biggest NBFC issue of the year opens today for subscription
HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Live Updates: The ₹12,500 crore IPO of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, opens for public subscription. Price band, issue size The price band is fixed at ₹700-₹740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹61,400 crore. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore by promoter HDFC Bank. At present, HDFC Bank holds a 94.36% stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank. Use of funds The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its Tier-I capital base. This will support future capital needs, including additional lending, to support business growth. After the proposed IPO, HDB Financial Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank. Listing date The shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025.
- 09:30 | June 25, 2025
Opening bell: BSE Sensex rises 319.14 points; Nifty 50 up 92.85 points in morning trade
BSE Sensex gained 319.14 pts or 0.39% to trade at 82,374.25 as at 9.16 am after opening at 82,448.80 against previous close of 82,055.11, and Nifty 50 rose 92.85 pts or 0.37% to 25,137.20.
- 09:30 | June 25, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise amid US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran
- 09:29 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Timex Group India Ltd (TIMEX)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 25- June-25 to 26- June-25
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 25- June -25 (Today)
For Retail open & close date – 26- June -25
Floor Price: INR “175.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 264.20\u0009
Current Market Price: 264.20
Base Issue size: 0.76 Crs Shares – 7.50% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.76 Crs Shares – 7.50% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 1.51 Crs equity shares (INR 265 Cr) – 15.00% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 25- June -25 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 1.3628 Crs shares (INR 238.49 Cr)
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 26- June -25
Total Issue Size: 0.1514 Crs equity shares (INR 26.50 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
- 09:29 | June 25, 2025
Share market live today: EQUITY PREVIEW
* Aurobindo Pharma (ABPL): Says unit gets UK approval for biosimilar Dyrupeq
* Bajel Projects (BAJEL): Gets large order for 400kv, 756kv substations
* Hindalco Industries (HNDL): To Acquire Aluchem Co. for $125 Million: Statement
* Infosys (INFO): In pact to enhance Zoetis’ IT operations & digital capabilities
* Oil India (OINL): To request stock Exchanges for waiver of fines
* Vipul (VPUL): To sale 50% shares of Associate Co. Choice Real Estate for INR20M
- 09:28 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Global bits
Japan
BOJ hawk hints at possible aggressive rate hikes
BOJ board divided on pausing rate hikes amid inflation risks
Japan reappoints FX diplomat to handle US trade talks
Japan’s industry ministry partners with Siemens Gamesa on wind energy
South Korea
Bank of Korea board member raises financial stability concerns
Deputy chief backs gradual rollout of stablecoins
South Korea lifts some restrictions on Brazilian chicken imports
China
China unveils financial support guidelines to boost consumption
Doubles 2025 naphtha import quotas
Heavy dependence on Iranian oil continues
Nears 2030 hydro storage goal, may exceed it by 8%
Starbucks denies full China exit rumors
China-Iran economic ties seen as resilient post-conflict
India
Coal stocks at power plants hit record highs before monsoon
US
Consumer confidence falls on job concerns
Fed’s Bostic, Powell say no hurry for rate cuts
Extreme heat drives up power demand and prices
Trump pushes oil/gas drilling, says China can buy Iranian oil
Trump’s tariffs affect food packaging costs
LNG export momentum builds with Corpus Christi expansion
Battery storage in power sector keeps growing
US Senate tweaks solar energy language in budget
US grid under pressure amid heatwave
US inflation remains unchanged; mortgage rates still a drag
UK
Grocery inflation hits highest since Feb 2024
Britain may impose stricter-than-expected steel import caps
Alcohol tariffs hurt Spanish wine exports
Government considers lower power prices to meet climate goals
Eurozone / EU
Central banks look at euro, yuan, gold over dollar dominance
EU agrees to relax gas storage rules
EU considers new steel import restrictions, eyes metal scrap export controls
Heavy industries set to receive energy price relief
New sanctions on Russia likely to be resolved soon
Canada
Annual inflation steady at 1.7%, core inflation eases
LNG Canada produces its first export-ready gas
Confronts power demand amid heatwave
Brazil
Bird flu eases; Japan, others lift import bans
Brazil signs $1B agriculture deal with Nigeria
Cocoa farmers optimistic about record harvest
Bird flu in top chicken exporter leads to global restrictions
Iran
Oil supply risk declines after ceasefire, prices fall
Iranian parliament moves to suspend IAEA cooperation
Russia
Faces gas surplus due to EU export drop; targets data centers
Bangladesh
IMF approves $1.3B loan under latest review
Germany
EU’s energy plan may ease electricity costs for metal producers
Ghana
Expects bumper cocoa harvest in 2025–26
Singapore
Joins climate credit push with UK and Kenya
Source: Reuters
- 09:28 | June 25, 2025
Nifty updates: Highest OI and market indicators
Morning Updates :
Nifty Highest OI
(26th June expiry)
Call:26000/Put: 24000 .
Nifty Spot - 25044
Nifty 50 EMA - 24521
Nifty 200 EMA - 23861
Nifty 100 PE 22.4
Nifty Cash Market Volume -101k Cr.
FII Long Index constant at to 23%
Dow Jones : +1.19%
Brent futures : 66.9
Dollar Index : 97.9
USD INR. : 85.9
- 09:27 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Banks free to offer services and conduct activities in crypto industry
Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced “banks are free to provide banking services to the crypto industry and are also free to conduct crypto activities
- 09:26 | June 25, 2025
Live news updates: Stocks in News
JB Chemicals: Company gets US FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application Amitriptyline Hydrochloride Tablets. (Positive)
Infosys: Company announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis to enhance IT operations and digital capabilities using AI solutions and automation. (Positive)
Aurobindo Pharma: Company’s subsidiary secured marketing authorization from the UK’s MHRA for its biosimilar Dyrupeg, a pegylated filgrastim version (Positive)
Servotech Renewable: Company secured a ~16 MW on-grid solar rooftop project from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (Positive)
PTC Industries: Company Subsidiary Aerolloy Tech and Safran Aircraft Engines Sign MOU to Develop Domestic Defence Aerospace Ecosystem in India (Positive)
Bajel Projects: Company Secures Large Order of Substation in India, Order Worth Rs 1-2 billion. (Positive)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Company launches the lung cancer treatment drug Tevimbra in India. (Positive)
IndiGo: May Market Share At 64.6% Vs 64.1% (MoM). (Positive)
KFin Technologies: Board has reappointed Vishwanathan Mavila Nair as Chairman for one year, starting October 1, 2025. (Positive)
IRCTC: Starting July 1, 2025, Indian Railways is set to roll out a nationwide fare hike across all passenger classes (Positive)
HAL: Company’s chairman confirmed that the Indian Air Force will receive at least six Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) by March 2026. (Positive)
Bondada: Company gets 836 Cr Orders for BESS over 12 years from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation. (Positive)
Ashok Leyland: Company eyes CV market share gain, plans 50 new outlets in North India (Positive)
Hindalco: Company announced its subsidiary, Aditya Holdings LLC, will acquire AluChem Companies, Inc., a US-based specialty alumina producer, for $125 million. (Positive)
India Glycols: Company achieved the highest sales for its ‘Bunty Bubbly’ alcoholic beverage brand in FY24-25 (Positive)
Supreme Infra: Company Secures Rs 4.50 billion Turnkey Contract in Mumbai, Company Says Contract Win Boosts Order Book to Rs 17.25 billion (Positive)
Rites: Company received a letter of intent for Rs 28.5 crore order from Gujarat urban development company. (Positive)
CWD Ltd: Company received an initial order worth ₹8 crore from a leading digital services provider.
(Positive)
India Gelatine: Company announced the resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, CS. Tanaya T. Daryanani (Neutral)
Kabra Extr: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Vivek Pandit, Vice President, and effective June 24, 2025. (Neutral)
Rathi Steel: Company announced the resignation of Ms. Shobhita Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective June 24, 2025 (Neutral)
Vibhor Steel Tubes: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Lovkesh as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, effective June 24, 2025. (Neutral)
Enviro Infra: Company received an intimation from the GST Department regarding short payment of GST for the period of FY19-FY24. The total liability, including tax, interest, and penalty, amounts to Rs 8.4 Cr. (Neutral)
Vodafone Idea: Company Clarifies On News Item Govt. Considering Relief on Rs.84,000 Crore Dues - Company Says No Government Communication on 84,000 Crore Rupees Dues. (Neutral)
National Plastic: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Amit Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective July 9, 2025 (Neutral)
CIE Automotive: Company has agreed to subscribe up to 29% of AMP Energy C&I Thirty Two Private Limited’s equity for Rs 2.625 Cr. (Neutral)
Petronet LNG: Company announced a record date of July 4, 2025, for the final dividend of ₹3.00 per share for FY25. (Neutral)
India Cement: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the ratings for India Cements’ bank facilities and assigned a short-term rating to its commercial paper. (Neutral)
Mahindra & Mahindra: CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its ratings on the company’s bank facilities and debt instruments. (Neutral)
AdorWelding: Company announced July 8, 2025 as a record date for the final dividend ₹20.00 per equity share (Neutral)
Bharat Bijlee: ICRA has reaffirmed its credit ratings for the company’s bank facilities. (Neutral)
HSCL: Himadri acquired a 16.24% stake in International Battery Company for USD 4.43 million. (Neutral)
Lloyd Metals: has completed the acquisition of a 26.82% stake in HR Godavari Private Limited for Rs. 17.4 Crores on 24th June 2025 (Neutral)
Mastek: Raghavendra Jha resigns as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. July 11, 2025 (Neutral)
Kaynes Tech: Company closes its Qualified Institutions Placement, sells 28.73 lk shares at issue price of ₹5,569.50/sh (Neutral)
BLS E-Services: Company’s arm will acquire Customer Service Points of SBI and HDFC Bank under Sub-K Impact Solutions Ltd’s business correspondence vertical in a slump sale valued at approx. ₹6.5 crore (Neutral)
Union Bank: Cancels appointment Pankaj Dwivedi as ED with immediate effect.
Stocks excluded in ST-ASM: Dredging Corp. (Neutral)
Elitecon International Ltd: Ex-Date today, stock split Rs 10 to Rs 1 (Neutral)
Quest Cap: Ex-Date today, Dividend Rs 2.5/Sh (Neutral)
Aegis Logistics Ltd: Ex-Date today, Dividend Rs 2/Sh (Neutral)
Automobile Corporation Ltd: Ex-Date today, Dividend Rs 20/Sh (Neutral)
Infibeam Avenues Ltd: Ex-Date tomorrow, Right Issue of shares (Neutral)
CG Power: The Income Tax Dept. issued a notice, leading to a draft assessment order proposing an upward revision to ₹1,194.54 Cr. The Dispute Resolution Panel rejected the company’s objections, potentially leading to additional tax liability (Negative)
Timex: Promoter to sell 15% stake in India arm via OFS at ₹175 per share. (Negative)
Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors’ UK-based luxury brand, is bracing for a potential £1.6 billion hit due to new US tariffs proposed under the Trump regime. (Negative)
- 09:25 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
UBS on MCX: Maintain Buy on Company, raised target price at Rs 10,000/Sh from Rs 7000/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Titan: Maintain Outperform on Company, raised target price at Rs 4150/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Indian Hotels: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 890/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1690/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Reliance Ind: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1650/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raised target price at Rs 2200/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Indiamart: Upgrade Buy on Company, raised target price at Rs 3800/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 700/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on HUL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3055/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Dr Lal Pathlabs: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3440/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Jindal Stainless: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
Citi on MGL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on IEX: Upgrade Market Weight on Company, target price at Rs 160/Sh (Negative)
- 09:24 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Hindalco acquires AluChem Companies for $125 million to enhance specialty chemicals portfolio
Hindalco Industries, through its wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Holdings, is acquiring AluChem Companies at an enterprise value of $125 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen Hindalco’s position in the specialty chemicals and alumina market, leveraging AluChem’s expertise in high-purity alumina for advanced applications. The acquisition aligns with Hindalco’s focus on expanding its downstream and value-added product portfolio.
- 09:24 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: China’s PBOC unveils 19 guidelines to boost consumption and support economic growth
People’s Bank of China (PBOC), along with five other regulatory bodies—likely including the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and others—released a comprehensive set of guidelines to enhance financial support for consumption and service sectors in China. The initiative, titled “Guiding Opinions on Financial Support to Boost and Expand Consumption,” outlines 19 measures aimed at stimulating domestic demand and fostering sustainable economic growth amid global trade challenges and weakening consumer confidence.
China has taken Economic Stabilization measures aim to inject liquidity, lower financing costs, and support sectors critical to domestic demand, potentially offsetting external shocks like U.S. tariffs.
- 09:23 | June 25, 2025
Currency market live today: Rupee steady at 85.98
India Forex And Asset Management Pvt Ltd. (IFA Global)
The Rupee is expected to trade a 85.85-86.20 range, with sideways price action. Offshore is indicating a flat open for Nifty50.
Rupee ended 78 paise stronger at 85.98 yesterday after trading a 85.91-86.26 range intraday
- 09:08 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: CBIC prescribes uniform procedure for review, revision, and appeal against orders related to DGGI show cause notices
- 08:44 | June 25, 2025
Stock recommendations: : MCX (Add)
- 08:43 | June 25, 2025
Stock recommendations: Piramal Enterprises (Neutral)
- 08:29 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.06.2025
Paychex, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
General Mills, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Micron Technology, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Haleon plc (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)
- 08:29 | June 25, 2025
Global Equities’ Update
Asian equity markets set to open with marginal gains while consolidation expected post the rally that seen in near past. U.S. stock futures remained in the range after posting of strong gains on Wall Street earlier in the day, as sentiment was lifted by a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran brokered by President Donald Trump.
Dow Future (US): 43106, +17.0 points/ +0.04%
Nasdaq Future (US): 22203, +12.6 points/ +0.06%
US Small cap 2000 Future (US): 2162, +1.0 points/ +0.04%
DAX Future (Germany): 23836, +61.0 points/ +0.26%
FTSE Future (UK): 8778, -9.0 points/ -0.10%
Hang Seng Future (Hong Kong): 24341, +188.0 points/ +0.78%
KOSPI (South Korea): 3113, +9.0 points/ +0.30%
Taiex Future (Taiwan): 22091, +132.0 points/ +0.61%
Nikkei Index (Japan): 38806, +15.0 points/ +0.04%
Gift Nifty: (India) 25168, -4.3 points/ -0.02% (Adjusted)
U.S. Market Previous Closing
Dow (US): 43089, +507.0 points/ +1.19%
Nasdaq (US): 19912, +282.0 points/ +1.41%
- 08:28 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: Economic Calendar – 25.06.2025
19:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Testifies
19:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 692K versus Previous: 743K)
- 08:28 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-June-2025
* TITAGARH
- 08:27 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Listing of ArisInfra Solutions Limited on 25th June, 2025
Symbol: ARISINFRA
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544419
ISIN: INE0H9P01028
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issue Price: Rs 222/- per share
- 08:27 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO enters day 2
- 08:18 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Kalpataru IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1
- 08:11 | June 25, 2025
IPO updates: Globe Civil Projects enters day 2 on strong note
- 08:05 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO opens today at Rs 77-82 price band
- 07:56 | June 25, 2025
IPO Updates: HDB Financial’s ₹12,500 crore mega IPO opens today at ₹700–740 per share
- 07:45 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Why these Adani, Bajaj group stocks will seek market attention
- 07:29 | June 25, 2025
Why Hindalco, Timex Group, Manappuram, Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Keynes Tech, Indo Rama Synthetics, Gravitas, CIE Automotive stocks will remain in focus on June 25
- 07:23 | June 25, 2025
IPO Live Updates: Globe Civil Projects IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1 of bidding
- 07:22 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Railways eyes 2 paise per km AC fare hike starting July 1
Indian Railways eyes 2 paise per km AC fare hike from July 1
Indian Railways will marginally hike passenger fares from July 1 onwards. AC fares - across all trains and classes, barring suburban - will see a 2 paise per km hike, officials told businessline. This is the first time fare hikes are being initiated since 2020.
- 07:18 | June 25, 2025
Global market live today: MSCI confirms no country upgraded from EM to DM; South Korea’s anticipated upgrade remains unfulfilled
MSCI: No Country Reclassified from EM to DM — False alarm around Korea’s upgrade once again | In-line with Nuvama Alt belief
* There was a lot of speculative noise from a few brokers and media outlets. The official announcement is now out, and MSCI has not reclassified any country from Emerging Market (EM) to Developed Market (DM) in its 2025 Market Classification Review.
* Once again, there was undue excitement about South Korea’s potential upgrade to Developed Market status. This has become a recurring annual theme over the past 3–4 years, and as in previous years, it has proved to be unfounded.
Key Excerpt from MSCI’s 2025 Review – Korea’s Market Accessibility:
• Between 2008 and 2014, MSCI held consultations regarding Korea’s potential reclassification. However, limited convertibility of the Korean Won, a rigid investor ID system, and restrictions on exchange data use were seen as key barriers.
• While Korean authorities have recently made efforts to improve accessibility (e.g. extended FX market hours), these reforms are still insufficient to meet the standards of a Developed Market.
• A Developed FX market requires:
• Fully convertible currency
• No capital controls
• Deep, liquid, and transparent markets—onshore and offshore
• Support for large, time-sensitive transactions (especially during index rebalancing)
MSCI’s view: “It remains to be seen whether Korea’s limited reforms… will be sufficient to enable a fully developed FX market.”
We will keep you posted with all the developments.
- 07:16 | June 25, 2025
Iran-Israel conflict news updates: Iranian President Pezeshkian vows to maintain ceasefire as long as Israel does, ready for negotiations
Iranian President Pezeshkian announced that Iran will not break the ceasefire unless Israel does so, according to Nournews. Iran is prepared to talk and defend the rights of the Iranian people at the negotiating table, According To Nournews..
- 07:15 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: Fed’s Powell signals possible rate cuts if inflation eases and labour market weakens
Fed’s Powell:
The US is not in recession. Inflation Might Be Softer Than Expected. If Inflation and Job Market Stay Strong, There Might Be a Rate Cut Later. Also a weakning labor market would suggest cutting sooner. We could see inflation come in not as strong as expected, if that’s the case, we would suggest cutting sooner.
(Overall comments are dovish and Fed chair discussing the rate cut if labor market and inflation softens)
- 07:13 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 24th June 2025
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5266.01
(13,628.08 - 18,894.09)
DII: NET BUY: +5209.6
(14,931.45 - 9,721.85)
- 07:12 | June 25, 2025
Stock market live today: Ahead of IPO, HDB Fin Services mobilises Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors
HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the launch of its initial share sale for public subscription.
Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, Nippon India MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, BlackRock, Royal Bank of Canada, Allianz Global Investors, Morgan Stanley, Prudential plc, Copthall Mauritius Investment, APG Asset Management, Baillie Gifford, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, Goldman Sachs, British multinational Schroder and Fidelity Investments have participated in the anchor round.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale and Tata Investment Corporation, among others, have also been allotted shares in the anchor round.
According to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website, HDB Financial Services allocated over 4.55 crore equity shares to 141 entities at Rs 740 per equity share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band.
The Rs 12,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on June 25 and conclude on June 27. The price band has been set at Rs 700-740 per share for its issue. - PTI
- 07:04 | June 25, 2025
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 25, 2025
- 07:02 | June 25, 2025
Global market live today: DIA report challenges Trump’s claim of ‘total obliteration’ of Iran nukes
- 06:50 | June 25, 2025
Global markets updates: Fed Chair Powell defies Trump’s rate cut push, signals patience
- 06:41 | June 25, 2025
Global markets live today: US stocks approach their all-time high as oil prices tumble
US stocks rose toward their all-time high on Tuesday after oil prices eased further on hopes that Israel’s war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 per cent, following up on big gains for stocks across Europe and Asia, after President Donald Trump said late Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” The main measure of Wall Street’s health is back within 0.8 per cent of its record set in February after falling roughly 20 per cent below during the spring.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 507 points, or 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.4 per cent.
The strongest action was again in the oil market, where a barrel of benchmark US crude fell 6 per cent to settle at USD64.37. Brent crude, the international standard, had a similar drop. - AP-PTI
- 06:39 | June 25, 2025
Insights: Most shunned popular index stocks by active fund managers
- 06:35 | June 25, 2025
Trading Guide for June 25, 2025: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
- 06:34 | June 25, 2025
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: Can Fin Homes (₹788.70)
Published on June 25, 2025
