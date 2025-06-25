Share Market Highlights 25th June 2025: Markets log gains for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% on global rally

13:53 | June 25, 2025

Perspective on Markets by Mr. Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head Business Development – Institutional Equities at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Equity indices and futures are now higher vs when the Israel attacks on Iran started, and the comments on “Ceasefire” have only ignited aggressive bids for risk assets here. In line with the same we have also seen rapid momentum in the Indian markets, with Nifty above 25,250 for the first time since October 2024.

Nasdaq too closed at all time high yesterday (closing basis), and SPX is just 60/70bps shy of its own ATH levels. Ceasefire (despite being a fragile one) seems to be working so far, and Trump also acknowledged China’s buying of IRAN oil adding that China could continue to buy, adding that he hopes that they will purchase plenty from US also.

Meanwhile, on data front, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index tumbled to 93.0 (vs upwardly revised 98.4) in June, with the present situation tumbling to the WEAKEST level since Sept 2024. OIL continued to tumble, now below $68/bbl. retracing almost all the gains it saw post the Israel’s attacks.

We remain constructive on Indian markets on the back of RBI’s monetary easing and earnings recovery in 2HFY25. Valuation comfort has eroded, although prospects of an earnings recovery keep us positive on overall markets. Indian IT has rallied hard off late (outperforming the broader indices) on the expectations of US rate cuts in the H2 and resilient economy (recession odds slipping back below 30% from 65% in April). But the valuations and tepid earning growth DO NOT offer much of upside from here on – while I would be looking for SHORTS again in IT, would be better to wait on the sideline for now.

A decisive sustainable move above 25250, will lead to market witnessing the previous highs above 26K however 25460 may act as a near term resistance. Continue with our stance that alpha to be generated in the mid and small cap names rather than just in the Index.”