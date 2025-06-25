Video Credit: PTI

The short-term outlook is bullish for Can Fin Homes. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since March this year. Indeed, this upmove in the daily chart indicates a bull channel. Also, the bounce this week has happened from just above this channel support. That keeps the overall uptrend intact. Support is in the ₹750-740 region which can limit the downside. Can Fin Homes share price can rise to ₹860 in the coming weeks. Traders can buy Can Fin Homes shares now at ₹789. Accumulate on dips at ₹765. Keep the stop-loss at ₹738 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹795 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹805. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹810 and ₹825 when the share price touches ₹820 and ₹840 respectively. Exit the stock at ₹860.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 25, 2025