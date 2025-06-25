+ 158.32
+ 72.45
-475.00
-2,384.00
-1,857.00
+ 158.32
+ 72.45
+ 72.45
-475.00
-475.00
-2,384.00
The short-term outlook is bullish for Can Fin Homes. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since March this year. Indeed, this upmove in the daily chart indicates a bull channel. Also, the bounce this week has happened from just above this channel support. That keeps the overall uptrend intact. Support is in the ₹750-740 region which can limit the downside. Can Fin Homes share price can rise to ₹860 in the coming weeks. Traders can buy Can Fin Homes shares now at ₹789. Accumulate on dips at ₹765. Keep the stop-loss at ₹738 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹795 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹805. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹810 and ₹825 when the share price touches ₹820 and ₹840 respectively. Exit the stock at ₹860.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Published on June 25, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.