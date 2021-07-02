BDL to set up environmental test facility in Vizag

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command has laid the foundation stone for establishing environmental testing facility at the Visakhapatnam unit of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).

Speaking on the facility, Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL, said, “the Environmental Test facility will be first of its kind in the country and contribute towards further realisation of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in Defence sector. The facility, once operational, will enhance BDL’s capability in the testing infrastructure for torpedoes and underwater weapons.”

The unit will consist of Vibration testing facility, Thermal chamber and Walking Chamber for a whole Torpedo. This facility will help in the vibration test of the whole Torpedo of 8 meter length and 2 tonnes of weight.”

The Visakhapatnam BDL unit has been set up exclusively to manufacture torpedoes and other underwater weapons for the Navy.

The process of manufacturing involves various environmental tests, including Vibration Tests which are carried out in a real time simulated situation to assess the functionality.

BDL, in its endeavour for global reach, has forayed into international market by offering its products and has executed an export order of torpedoes to a friendly country. It is geared up to take orders of Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Surface Weapons, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Counter Measure Systems, besides the Torpedoes.