BDL to set up environmental test facility in Vizag

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command has laid the foundation stone for establishing environmental testing facility at the Visakhapatnam unit of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).
Speaking on the facility, Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL, said, “the Environmental Test facility will be first of its kind in the country and contribute towards further realisation of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in Defence sector. The facility, once operational, will enhance BDL’s capability in the testing infrastructure for torpedoes and underwater weapons.”
The unit will consist of Vibration testing facility, Thermal chamber and Walking Chamber for a whole Torpedo. This facility will help in the vibration test of the whole Torpedo of 8 meter length and 2 tonnes of weight.”
The Visakhapatnam BDL unit has been set up exclusively to manufacture torpedoes and other underwater weapons for the Navy.
The process of manufacturing involves various environmental tests, including Vibration Tests which are carried out in a real time simulated situation to assess the functionality.
BDL, in its endeavour for global reach, has forayed into international market by offering its products and has executed an export order of torpedoes to a friendly country. It is geared up to take orders of Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Surface Weapons, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Counter Measure Systems, besides the Torpedoes.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...