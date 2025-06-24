The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has equipped the Indian Army with ₹1,981.90 crore worth of weapons systems through the faster Emergency Procurement-6 procedure, to strengthen its operational readiness in counter-terrorism operations.

The acquisition of 13 items were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in CT environments, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 13 items procured by the Army include, integrated drone detection and interdiction systems (IDDIS), low-level lightweight radars (LLLR), very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADS) -- launchers and missiles, remotely piloted aerial vehicles (RPAVs), loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) systems, various categories of drones, bullet-proof jackets (BPJs), ballistic helmets, quick reaction fighting vehicles (QRFVs) – Heavy and Medium, and night sights for rifles, the MoD said.

These contracts, amounting to ₹1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of ₹2,000 crore for the Indian Army.

These procurements reflect the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges.

The EP route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring timely induction of vital operational equipment.

businessline on June 3 reported that the MoD has allocated ₹9,000 crore for revenue procurement by the Indian Army through the faster EP-6 route for capacity building and refilling ammunition stocks exhausted during Operation Sindoor.

Top sources in the Army had said ₹9,000 crore was drawn from the emergency procurement allocation, which is about 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the total allocation for the land forces, of the ₹6,81,210.27-crore defence budget for 2025-26.

Similarly, the Ministry has also earmarked nearly ₹31,000 crore for revenue procurement by the Air Force and Navy, and capital procurement by the tri-services -- all through the EP6 instrument.

Published on June 24, 2025