Galaxy Health Insurance has launched a new product — Galaxy Marvel — to meet the evolving needs of today’s health-conscious society.

Launched in partnership with Policybazaar, the product encourages wellness by offering health-linked incentives and digital wallet credits to policyholders who maintain good health. Among its other features are premium discounts for healthy lifestyles and zero co-payment feature. It includes coverage for modern and AYUSH treatments, including robotic surgeries, room rent without caps, outpatient services across four plans, and additional benefits such as newborn and maternity cover.

Partnership with Policybazaar

The company has partnered with Policybazaar to make Galaxy Marvel available to its present and potential customer base pan-India. The launch of Galaxy Marvel follows the insurer’s first flagship product, Galaxy Promise, launched in October 2024.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its physical presence across South India, insured over 72,900+ lives in Tamil Nadu, and built a strong network of 5,330+ agents in the state.

“Understanding the pulse of India, we have introduced Galaxy Marvel – a plan that incentivises wellness by rewarding policyholders for maintaining good health. Policybazaar has been a trusted and forward-thinking partner, consistently driving innovation and customer value in the digital insurance landscape,” said G Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.

Headquartered in Chennai, Galaxy Health Insurance received licence from the IRDAI in March 2024. It currently operates through a network of over 8,800+ agents across the four southern States – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

It is jointly promoted by industry giants, including Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, and the family of V Jagannathan, former CMD of United India Insurance.

Published on June 24, 2025