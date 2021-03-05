BEML appoints Deloitte Haskins & Sells as consultant for disinvestment process

BEML Limited, a defence public sector undertaking, has approved the appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LPP, as consultant for advising, undertaking and implementing demerger of non-core assets of the company.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said the decision to this effect was taken at the company’s Board in its 371st meeting held on March 5. BEML’s disinvestment process has been undertaken by the Government of India.