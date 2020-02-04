BEML to unveil AI-based diagnosis system at DefExpo

Bengaluru-based defence public sector undertaking, BEML, plans to unveil an artificial intelligence-based mobile healthcare diagnosis system at the DefExpo 2020, a biennial mega defence exhibition being held this year in Lucknow from February 5 to 9.

A senior official said the company will unveil the system keeping with the DefExpo’s theme, ‘Digital Transformation’. The system aims to address the medical needs of the armed forces and armoured crew in protected vehicles like a Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle (MBPV).

Further, BEML will also exhibit its Mobile Standby Command Post Vehicle (MSCPV), a bulldozer with hydrostatic transmission drive technology (BD50HST) and 20T-class heavy transportation vehicles in its outdoor stall.

Apart from this, BEML is also manufacturing truck-mounted excavators, high-capacity engines for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), autonomous ground vehicles (tracked and wheeled), mounted gun systems in association with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), and indigenously developed infrared signature suppression systems for the Navy.

BEML’s main focus at the DefExpo 2020 is to display it’s capability, promote defence products, interact with probable customers to understand their requirements for supplying specific products and to explore collaborations with foreign companies.

Opportunities

Also, the PSU is expected to sign MoUs (memorandums of understanding) to enter into joint ventures with major international players in the defence space. Moreover, it is also an opportunity to network with MSME and start-ups for maximising localisation/indigenisation.