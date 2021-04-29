Bharat Biotech slashes Covaxin’s price for States to ₹400 per dose

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Bowing to pressure from various quarters, Bharat Biotech on Thursday slashed price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to ₹400 per dose.
Previously, the Hyderabad-based company pegged its vaccine price at ₹600 per dose for States and ₹150 for the Centre.
For private hospitals, it will be sold at ₹1,200 per shot.
‘’Recognising the enormous challenges to the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to State governments at a price of ₹400/dose,” the company said in a statement.
“Bharat Biotech is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time,” it added.
The company ‘wishes’ to be transparent in its approach to pricing which was determined by internally funded product development,several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities (the first of its kind in our country) and clinical trials.
“For the last year, Team Bharat Biotech has been fearlessly handling Live SARS-CoV-2 virus strains, tirelessly working round-the-clock while overcoming many challenges given the uncertainty of the pandemic,” the vaccine maker said.
Also read: SC asks Centre to explain vaccine pricing
The vaccine maker will “continue to work towards offering superior Covid-19 vaccines.”
On Wednesday, Pune-based Serum Institute of India, announced a cut of ₹100 in the price of its Covishield to make it available to States at ₹300 per dose.
The differential pricing policy of vaccine makers has kicked off a row with many States taking exception to higher pricing for them even as the Centre procures it at ₹150 per dose.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...