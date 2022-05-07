hamburger

Blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur; three injured

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: May 07, 2022
Smoke billows from a fire at Coke Plant inside TATA STEEL Works, in Jamshedpur, on Saturday

Smoke billows from a fire at Coke Plant inside TATA STEEL Works, in Jamshedpur, on Saturday | Photo Credit: -

No impact on the steel production, says the company

Three contract labours were injured by the blast at the Tata Steel’s discarded coke oven plant in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Tata Steel has reported that an incident of blasting sound was heard at non-operational coke plant unit, and was undergoing dismantling process.

The emergency response team reached the incident site and cordoned off the area to bring the situation under control, it said.

The three contract employees sustained minor injuries and two were discharged after administering first aid while the other labour was under medical observation. There was no impact on the steel production, it said.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway.

Published on May 07, 2022
industrial accident
Tata Steel Ltd
