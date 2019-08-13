Bookings for Renault Triber to start on August 17

Renault Triber bookings will commence on August 17. The vehicle will be formally launched on August 28, said French automobile major Renault.

The Renault Triber can be booked online at https://triber.renault.co.in or at a Renault authorised dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000, says a press release.

What should you look out for?

The vehicle has a 1.0 litre petrol engine, showcase the prowess and collaboration between Renault teams in India and France. It has been designed for the Indian market. Production of the new car has begun in the manufacturing facility in Chennai, the release said.

The company will soon announce the vehicle's price.