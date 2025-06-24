+ 830.65
-297.00
-1,263.00
-593.00
-1,263.00
Nifty 50 opened the day with a wide gap-up above 25,000 and is trading higher. A sharp fall in the crude oil price after the news that there will be a cease fire between Iran and Israel has aided the markets to see a strong rise at the opening trades. Nifty is currently trading at 25,210, up about one per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 45:5. This is very positive. If the trend sustains, Nifty can rise more during the day.
Nifty (25,210) can now get support in the 25,150-25,100 region. A rise to 25,300-25,350 looks likely in the coming sessions. A strong rise above 25,350 will be very bullish. It can then clear the way for a rise to 25,500 this week.
Nifty will now have to fall below 25,100. Only then it will come under pressure for a fall to 25,000 and 23,950 again. But such a fall looks less likely.
The Nifty 50 June Futures (25,233) is up 0.95 per cent. The contract has very good support in the 25,150-25,130 region. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 25,400 from here.
A lower support is at 25,050. The Nifty 50 June Futures contract has to break this support. Only then it will turn negative for a fall to 24,950 and lower levels. But that looks unlikely.
Traders can go long now at 25,233. Accumulate on dips at 24,190. Trail the stop-loss up to 25,260 as soon as the contract goes up to 25,295. Move the stop-loss further up to 25,300 and 25,340 when the contract touches 25,325 and 25,360 respectively. Keep the stop-loss at 25,125. Exit the long positions at 25,385.
Support: 25,130, 25,050
Resistances: 25,400, 25,470
Published on June 24, 2025
