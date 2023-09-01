Edtech major Byju’s employees have lost access to data management tools Tableau and Tooljet, and other customer relationship management (CRM) platforms such as Leadsquared, and Orderhive, as the company has not cleared monthly payments to the vendors.

On August 31, employees lost access to Tableau, Tooljet, and CRM platforms like Leadsquared and Orderhive for about two months, said sources on the condition of anonymity.

CRM system helps sales staff by centralising customer data, automating tasks, tracking leads, and recording communications. Meanwhile, Tableau and Tooljet help businesses enhance their data visualisation and analytical capabilities.

However, the ed-tech major, in response to a businessline questionnaire, said it is developing its software and tools and transitioning out of third-party tools.

“Byju’s has a high-calibre tech team that has been building a robust and cost-efficient tech backbone, and progressively transitioning out third-party software tools and platforms. The purpose of building a single platform for all content management, classroom and CRM solutions is to ensure a secure and seamless transition of information for all stakeholders within and outside the company’s ecosystem,” the spokesperson said.

Byju’s has been grappling with challenges. Recently, Byju’s wholly-owned subsidiary, WhiteHat Jr’s Chief Executive Officer, Ananya Tripathi, decided to tender her resignation, reported businessline.

Earlier this week, three leadership employees of the company have resigned. Prathyusha Agarwal, the Chief Business Officer of Byju’s; Himanshu Bajaj, Business Head of Byju’s Tuition Centres ;and Mukut Deepak, Business Head for Class 4 to 10, quit the company.

In June, Byju’s saw its three key investor board members stepping down due to differences with the founder Byju Raveendran over operational issues.

Deloitte, the company’s auditor since 2015, resigned in June, citing delays in the company’s FY22 (2021-22) financial results.

Byju’s is also in discussions with creditors, Term Loan B, for raising funds. The company has also laid off more than 2,000 employees this year and gave up its largest office space in Bengaluru.