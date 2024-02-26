Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday launched the “world’s first aqueous formulation of cholecalciferol”, setting a new benchmark in the treatment of Vitamin D deficiency, an official release said here.

Vitamin D deficiency is a major health concern globally, contributing significantly to the outcomes of various diseases. Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ innovative aqueous cholecalciferol injection offers a unique solution with rapid correction of Vitamin D deficiency in a short span of time. This breakthrough not only enhances the efficacy of treatment, but also ensures a painless and easy administration process, marking a significant advancement in patient care.

This innovation demonstrates superior pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) compared to traditional oil-based cholecalciferol preparations available in the market, the release added.

Dr Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our commitment to innovation and patient centric research to bridge the gap in areas of unmet medical need has driven the development of this ground-breaking aqueous cholecalciferol injection. We believe this advancement will redefine the landscape of Vitamin D deficiency treatment and ensure better treatment outcomes.”

