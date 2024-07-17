Canon India, a digital imaging solutions company, has unveiled two additions to its EOS R series: the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. The new devices are expected to offer better quality, speed, and convenience with enhanced features including high speed, high sensitivity, cinema integration, and heightened reliability.

The brand plans to use an omnichannel approach for the launch, targeting November 24 for the EOS R1 and August for the EOS R5 Mark II.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tiger Ishii, Executive Officer, Canon Inc., President & COO, Canon Marketing Asia & President & CEO, Canon Singapore, said “As a dynamic epicenter of technological advancement and creative innovation, India has proven to be an essential hub for Canon’s global growth strategy.

The market has been proving exceptionally well for our camera business, establishing our leading global market share in the DILC segment.

As we look forward to strengthening our legacy of EOS series, the launch of the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II underscores our unwavering commitment to bringing pioneering cutting-edge technologies to empower users.

The company has recorded a double-digit growth YoY and plans to strengthen its presence in India by expanding its business and entering new avenues. India is one of the top sales contributors in Canon Marketing Asia.

Substantial Upgrades

The EOS R5 Mark II is equipped with a 45-megapixel sensor, while the EOS R1 features a 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated (BI) stacked CMOS sensor, both representing substantial upgrades.

Both the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II feature an Accelerated Capture System that integrates the DIGIC Accelerator and DIGIC X image processor. This system can manage large data volumes, enhancing autofocus capabilities and overall performance.

Additonally, the cameras include the Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system, which utilizes deep learning and the Accelerated Capture system to significantly enhance subject tracking and detection in both video and still photography, claims the company.

The EOS R1 Body is priced at ₹6,30,995, while the EOS R5 Mark II Body is priced at ₹4,05,995.

