Can’t think of any better news to receive right as I get to Davos: Anand Mahindra on Mahindra XUV300’s 5-star safety rating

Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday announced that its compact SUV, the XUV300, has been the first vehicle manufactured in India to receive the highest 5-Star Safety Rating by Global NCAP.

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his excitement over the news on his way to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos.

“I can’t think of any better news to receive right as I get to Davos. World-class: we can’t set our sights any lower,” he said.

“Now that’s a title worth fighting to preserve,” Mahindra further tweeted sharing the news.

The XUV300 also became the first vehicle made in India to score a 4-Star child safety rating.

The safety testing was done by Global NCAP, the umbrella body of consumer car safety testing bodies in Germany.

Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra, in an official statement had said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads.”

The SUV has a plethora of safety features including seven airbags with a knee airbag, dual-front, side and curtain airbags, in-segment disc brakes on all four wheels, 3-point seat belt and seat belt reminder for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts along with front parking sensors.

The car has heated ORVMs, Electronic Stability Program with Dynamic Steering Torque, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Roll-over Mitigation and Traction Control, together with Hill Start Assist to help navigate Indian roads and follows ABS & EBD standard across all variants.

The Mahindra XUV300 launched in the Indian market back in February 2019 and shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli.