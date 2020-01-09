Mahindra to price electric KUV100 at under Rs 9 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said the company will launch the electric version of its mini SUV, KUV100, at sub-Rs 9 lakh that will be launched in the first quarter of the next financial year.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an event here, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M said, "We have the eKUV that will come up in the first quarter of next year. And again, our focus is on shared mobility and, therefore, we are focused on how to make it affordable and really pricing it less than Rs 9 lakh."

He said the company is also working on another electric vehicle in the shape of a quadricycle, which will be launched towards the end of this year.

"We have the Atom (quadricycle), which was displayed in the Auto Expo two years ago. And this is the mastermind connectivity formula that will be launched, perhaps in the third quarter of this current financial year. And that would probably fully redefine last mile connectivity, " Goenka said.

Meanwhile, the company also said their partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies has crossed a milestone of 1,000 Mahindra electric vehicles in the Lithium fleet.

Having clocked 100 million ekms, with over 500 Mahindra EVs running more than 1 lakh ekms, this partnership is set to transform employee transportation solutions in India, and spur electric mobility adoption in the country, the company said.

The two leading companies in the electric mobility space have come together, to offer convenient, affordable and zero-emission mobility for employee transportation.

With cumulative sales of almost 30,000 electric vehicles, today, Mahindra has emerged as the leader in three- and four-wheeler EVs in India.

“Mahindra has been with Lithium every step of the journey to sustainably revolutionise urban corporate mobility in India. The partnership that started off with the purchase of the Mahindra e2o in 2015, has now touched the magic figure of 1,000 Mahindra EVs as part of our EV fleet," Sanjay Krishnan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Offcier, Lithium Urban Technologies, said.

With Mahindra as its partner, Lithium has been able to deliver superior customer experience to its clients, he said, adding that: "We are looking forward to a more impactful partnership with the company, as we gear up to double our fleet size in the next two years."